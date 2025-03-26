"It’s been a little stressful": Five-star Ohio State WR commit Chris Henry Jr. shares his status as 3 schools potentially eyeing to flip him

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. committed to Ohio State nearly two years ago, but his recruitment remains highly active. Despite Ryan Day and his staff's efforts to keep the Mater Dei (California) standout locked in, several programs are making strong pushes to sway him away from Columbus.

Ad

“Ever since I moved out here a lot of teams have definitely been on me more," Henry told On3's Josh Newberg. "It’s been a little stressful. It’s really just Oregon, USC and Miami right now. Those are the schools I’ve been talking to the most."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Henry is scheduled to visit Ohio State on April 5 for a spring trip and will return for an official visit on June 20. However, before that, he has official visits lined up with Miami (May 30), USC (June 6) and Oregon (June 13).

Henry seems to be exploring all these schools before heading to Columbus to get reassured about his decision to stay committed to Ohio State. He also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of reconsidering his decision.

Ad

“It’s just where I feel comfortable at, where my mom trusts me," Henry told On3. "Coaching staff, how I’m going to be developed, those are the main things for me. I’m definitely going to sit down and talk with my mom and my peers, see what they think is best for me, just as far as where they trust me to go, where they think I’ll develop the best at."

Ad

Henry is the highest-rated prospect in Ohio State's 2026 class, and the Buckeyes can't afford to lose his commitment. The school has another wide receiver commit in the cycle: four-star prospect Jaeden Ricketts.

Oregon marks major challenge to Ohio State in Chris Henry Jr.'s recruitment

Chris Henry Jr. demonstrates phenomenal agility and lateral quickness for a player of his stature. He is the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ad

Oregon is making a strong push to flip him from his commitment to Ohio State.

"The amazing atmosphere they have up there, they have an amazing coaching staff, they’re recruiting me really hard," Henry told On3. "They’re making it known that it’s not gonna be easy for me to leave the west."

Oregon's 2026 recruiting class fell from first to third place after losing three committed players in recent days. If Dan Lanning and his coaching team can flip Henry, they will have a chance to retake the position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback