"It's Michigan and Tennessee when all said and done": CFB insider picks two schools for nation's No. 1 RB Savion Hiter

Five-star prospect Savion Hiter is the highest-rated uncommitted running back in the 2026 claas. The buzz surrounding the nation's No. 1 running back continues to grow and On3's Steve Wiltfong said there are two schools at the top for Hiter: Michigan and Tennessee.

Ad

"It's Michigan and Tennessee when all said and done," Wiltfong said. "Those are the programs I'm watching the most right now. I think they're the programs that will take that recruitment up another level from an NIL standpoint if they have to to land one of the most coveted players on their board respectively."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford has been actively recruiting Hiter and visited him at home in May. Hiter is scheduled to take an official visit to Michigan the weekend of June 13. Although Michigan’s 2026 class has seven commitments and ranks No. 17 nationally, they have yet to secure a running back.

Tennessee is also making a strong push for Hiter. He visited Knoxville last weekend for the '865 Live' event and will return for his final official visit on June 20. The Volunteers’ 2026 class includes eight commits and ranks No. 12, but like Michigan, they don’t yet have a running back on board.

Ad

Georgia will have their chance to impress Savion Hiter during his visit this weekend. On3’s Chad Simmons reported last week that Georgia currently sits fourth in Hiter’s recruitment, trailing Tennessee, Ohio State and Michigan. However, this upcoming visit could shift the momentum in their favor.

Insider reveals Ohio State's standing in Savion Hiter's recruitment

Ohio State has a strong group of running backs and Savion Hiter fits the high standard expected for that position.

Ad

The Buckeyes have shown huge interest in Hiter, making two visits in the past five weeks. He had a positive experience during his visit to Ohio State this weekend, but the momentum in his recruitment still appears to favor Michigan and Tennessee, according to Steve Wiltfong.

Ryan Stano of "Scarlet & Game" believes Tennessee has now taken a clear lead in the race for Hiter.

"Hiter enjoyed his visit to Columbus, so the Buckeyes certainly aren't out of it when it comes to landing him, but it seems like they are still falling behind. Ohio State still seems like they are behind Tennessee, which has now emerged as the clear favorite to land him."

Backing that up, 247Sports’ Adam Gorney also made an official prediction that Savion Hiter will commit to the Volunteers after attending their recent ‘865 Live’ event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More