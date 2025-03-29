"It's the people at Michigan that do it for me": Four-star IOL praises Sherrone Moore & Michigan staff's hospitality

Sherrone Moore and his Michigan coaching staff have had multiple offensive recruits come to campus this spring. One of them was four-star interior offensive lineman Zaden Krempin from Prosper High School in Texas.

Ad

During the trip, Moore and Michigan offensive line coach Grant Newsome made sure to treat Krempin as a priority target.

"It's the people at Michigan that do it for me," Krempin said on Friday, via The Michigan Insider. "Coach Moore and Coach Newsome are awesome."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect is one of the most highly sought-after linemen in the country, boasting 50 scholarship offers. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 16 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 28 overall prospect in Texas.

Beyond the coaching staff, Michigan’s 2026 recruiting class, specifically four-star wide receiver commit Jaylen Pile, could play a role in Krempin’s decision. Pile responded to TMI's tweet about Krempin’s visit with a simple comment.

Ad

"〽️," Pile tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following his three-day trip to Ann Arbor, Krempin told Michigan Rivals that Michigan could be “the place” for him. He previously shared with Blue by Ninety in January that the Wolverines' coaching staff, traditions and culture are what excites him the most.

Moore's staff needs to continue the momentum to emerge as the leader in his recruitment. Michigan has three committed players in the 2026 class, including four-star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter.

Ad

Zaden Krempin shares experience about seeing Michigan practice

Zaden Krempin has visited Michigan several times, including a game-day trip during the Wolverines' 27-24 victory over USC on Sept. 21. However, his visit to Ann Arbor this week felt particularly special.

"Getting to see an actual practice was really cool," Krempin said on Friday, via The Michigan Insider. "Bryce Underwood can sure sling it too. Just an all around great visit."

Underwood is set to be Michigan’s centerpiece in the 2025 season, and if the Wolverines can land dynamic offensive linemen like Krempin, they will provide crucial support for their star quarterback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback