 "It’s a program that stands out to me": Elite 2026 class target shows strong interest for Sherrone Moore's Michigan

Michigan’s coaching staff has wasted no time during the recruiting contact period by traveling across the country to recruit prospects, and one of their key targets in the 2026 class is three-star safety Blake Stewart from Woodward Academy in Georgia. He received an offer from the Wolverines on Jan. 20 and has continued to express strong interest in the program.

"I’ve been thinking a lot about Michigan, and it’s a program that stands out to me," Stewart told Michigan recruiting insider Aidan Sen on Sunday. "I'm looking into scheduling a visit for the next few months."

Stewart has been a hot name in the 2026 cycle's recruitment. This month alone, he received offers from Clemson, Ole Miss, Troy, NC State, Purdue, Nebraska, Kentucky, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Delaware.

Stewart also received recruiting visits from multiple coaches in the last few days. On Monday, he met with Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith, defensive backs coach Blue Adams and safeties coach James Adams. SMU co-defensive coordinator Rickey Hunley Jr., defensive coordinator Scott Symons and assistant safeties coach John Bonney also visited him the same day.

Stewart is actively exploring his options and attended Texas Longhorns Junior Day in Austin this weekend. He is the No. 26 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 35 prospect in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Can Michigan secure Blake Stewart's commitment?

Michigan ensured a promising safety room in the 2025 class with blue-chip prospects Kainoa Winston, Elijah Dotson and Jordan Young all signing with the Wolverines. The school is now trying to replicate the same success in the 2026 class and Blake Stewart can be a good addition.

"Michigan is definitely up there. I'm still exploring all my opportunities, but Michigan is making a strong case for sure," Stewart said on Saturday as per 247's Brice Marich.

As of now, the in-state program Georgia Tech is the leader in Stewart's recruitment with a 21.6% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3, followed by Louisville (18.9%) and Georgia (8.5%). However, Michigan is stepping up its efforts, with defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan visiting Stewart's high school this week to boost their chances.

