“It’s a program that’s as storied as it gets": Nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell enjoys recruitment momentum with Michigan

Michigan remains heavily involved in the recruitment of five-star 2026 class offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, even though they already have two five-star tackles committed in the 2025 cycle. The standout from Nixa High School in Missouri has not announced a frontrunner yet, but he continues to be drawn to Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

“It’s a program that’s as storied as it gets” Cantwell said on Wednesday, via On3. "I can’t say I’ve had a lot of one-day trips as productive as that.”

Cantwell’s most recent visit to UM was on March 22, which was his second trip to Ann Arbor.

"The big takeaways were that Michigan develops guys and that they’re gonna win football games every year because of the culture they have," Cantwell said.

Cantwell is the nation's No. 1 prospect in the 2026 class and is set to officially visit Michigan from June 13-15. He also plans to take official visits to Miami, Missouri, Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State.

Jackson Cantwell's athleticism aligns with Michigan offense

Michigan already hit the headlines in the 2025 class by securing five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 prospect in the cycle. If the Wolverines secure Jackson Cantwell, they will enjoy the glory of having the No. 1 prospect in back-to-back classes, and their past success in offense also bodes well with elite offensive players like Cantwell.

"If you start along the OL at a place like Michigan, you probably will end up playing in the NFL," Cantwell said on Tuesday, via On3. "They do a great job of development.”

That commitment to player development continues to draw Cantwell, who is a dominant presence on the field at 6-foot-8 and 300 pounds.

"Sometimes he gets put in this box of genetics," Cantwell's high school coach John Perry said on Thursday, via Rivals. "Nobody sees how much time, effort and energy he puts into doing what he does. He eats differently, he sleeps differently, he works out differently, he practices differently. People don't see that."

On Friday, Cantwell was named one of the three finalists for the Gatorade National Player of the Year honor, after recording 153 pancake blocks in his junior season.

