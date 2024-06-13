“It’s really between Texas and Florida State” - FSU commit Javion Hilson spills the beans on potential decision

Four-star prospect Javion Hilson has received more than 30 offers. He initially committed to Florida State, choosing the Seminoles over Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, and Tennessee, among others. However, he has not closed the door on his recruitment journey and maintains dialogue with several schools.

Hilson made a series of official visits to further evaluate his options. A few days ago, he returned from an official visit to Texas, his second major stop this summer after visiting Florida. The visit to Austin appears to have left a huge impression on the current Florida State commit, as he included Texas in his top two.

“It’s really between Texas and Florida State,” Hilson told On3.

Hilson's upcoming schedule includes trips to UCF and another visit to Florida State, which will pave the way for his final decision.

“That’s (when) I’m going to make my final decision, after that visit.”

During his junior year at Cocoa High School, Hilson led his team to a state championship, recording 94 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 44 quarterback hurries, and three forced fumbles.

The On3 Industry Ranking lists Javion Hilson as the nation’s No. 40 overall prospect, No. 4 edge rusher, and No. 6 recruit in Florida for the 2025 class. Similarly, 247 Sports ranks him as the No. 44 overall prospect, No. 3 edge rusher, and No. 6 recruit from Florida.

How close is Texas to flipping Javion Hilson?

Javion Hilson initially committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide but following the retirement of Nick Saban, he decommitted and pledged to Florida State. This move was viewed as a major win for the Seminoles back in January, however, recent developments now suggest that Texas might be in a position to change the scenario once again.

Hilson discussed his visit, and what really stood out to him (via OrangeBloods):

“The culture (stood out),” Hilson said. “Austin was nice. Getting to meet coach (Pete Kwiatkowski), the players, they all treated me like family. It was nice being up here. I enjoyed it."

Texas's coaching staff drew comparisons between Hilson and Colin Simmons. They envisioned him playing the X position, which involves both rushing the passer and dropping into coverage. This role contrasts with Florida State’s vision of him as a traditional defensive end, focusing solely on rushing the passer.

The versatility and NFL production of Texas's defensive scheme also opened Hilson’s eyes to the potential fit within their program. Seemingly, the program holds all the potential to force him to decommit once again.

