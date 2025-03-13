"It's the right place for me to grow as a player": Sherrone Moore's Michigan pursuing former Maryland commit

Three-star defensive lineman Brian Harris is one of the newest targets of Sherrone Moore and his Michigan coaching staff in the 2026 class. The Mandarin High School (Florida) standout received an offer from the Wolverines coaching staff on Tuesday.

"I am so blessed and honored to receive a offer from The University of Michigan #AGTG #GoBlue @UMichCoachEspo @CoachDenham1," Harris tweeted on Wednesday.

Harris told 247Sports that he has a strong interest in Michigan, particularly since his Mandarin teammate Brody Jennings is already committed to the Wolverines’ 2026 class.

"Knowing that someone I trust is choosing U-M gives me even more confidence that it's the right place for me to grow as a player," Harris said on Wednesday.

In February, Harris earned defensive line MVP honors at the Under Armour Next Football Camp. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, he is the No. 50 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 75 prospect in Florida.

If Jennings can help persuade Harris to join him in Ann Arbor, Michigan would land its first defensive lineman in the 2026 cycle. The Wolverines have three commitments in the class, which ranks No. 34 nationally.

Multiple schools are in the mix for Brian Harris besides Michigan

Brian Harris originally committed to Maryland in August but reopened his recruitment in February after Terrapins defensive coordinator Brian Williams and linebackers coach Lance Thompson left the program. They recruited Harris to Maryland.

"This was not an easy decision, but with two of the major factors in my recruitment now at different programs, I feel it is important for me to step back and fully reassess my options," Harris tweeted on Feb. 16. "My goal is to find the best overall fit for me, both athletically and academically, and I want to endure that every school has a fair opportunity to recruit me."

While the Terrapins remain in the mix for Harris' recruitment, other schools like Michigan have entered the race. Besides the Wolverines, he received multiple offers following his decommitment, including Louisville, Oklahoma, Auburn, Mississippi State and Colorado.

Harris visited Louisville on March 6 and Oklahoma last Saturday and has upcoming trips planned to Stanford (May 16), West Virginia (June 6) and Penn State (June 19). A potential visit to Michigan could give Sherrone Moore’s program an advantage in his recruitment.

