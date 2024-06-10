"It's the school I always wanted to play for": 4-star DL Christian Garrett finalizes commitment between Clemson, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Georgia

Four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett has officially committed to the Bulldogs. The Georgia native has been recognized as one of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle, and he has made his decision following an official visit to Athens.

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Garrett is the nation’s No. 128 overall prospect, No. 10 defensive lineman, and No. 16 recruit from Georgia. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 15 defensive lineman and the No. 129 overall recruit in the country for 2025.

Christian Garrett committed to Georgia over other top programs like Clemson and Tennessee due to his deep-seated affinity for Georgia.

“I committed to Georgia because they have everything I want in a program,” Garrett said (via On3). “It is the school I always wanted to play for. I gave everyone a chance, but Georgia is where I want to be."

Christian Garrett also held offers from several schools, including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Miami, Ole Miss, South Carolina, UCF, and USC. He had initially scheduled visits to Clemson, Georgia Tech, and Tennessee. However, he decided to forgo the remaining trips after he visited Georgia.

“I’m shutting everything down,” Garrett told Dawg Nation. “I felt that I always wanted to go there and they just opened my eyes to a lot more stuff. I just really felt like it was the move so I just did it. I prayed about it and I did it.”

Garrett has just won the Georgia High School Association Class 1A state shot put title. As a sophomore in 2022, he recorded 56 tackles, seven quarterback hurries, and three sacks.

Christian Garrett reveals the Georgia coaching staff's excitement following his commitment

Head coach Kirby Smart and defensive line coach Tray Scott played a crucial role in securing Christian Garrett's commitment, and he has already developed a good bond with the coaching staff.

"I've got a great relationship with both of them," Garrett told UGASports.com. "Those are the two coaches who have been recruiting me the hardest since I got offered last year."

Garrett received an overwhelmingly positive response after informing the Georgia coaching staff of his commitment.

“He was like ‘Let’s go baby’ and he was lit,” Garrett said (via On3). “He got up, dapped me up and said ‘I can’t wait to start developing you here’ and when I told Kirby he jumped up, gave me a high-five and a hug. I’m just excited to get over there now.”

Georgia's 2025 recruiting class now boasts 11 talented players and ranks among the top 10 in the nation. The Bulldogs' 2025 commits include the following (among others):

Tight end Elyiss Williams

Linebacker Jadon Perlotte

Edge rusher Darren Ikinnagbon

Tight end Ethan Barbour

Quarterback Ryan Montgomery

Offensive tackle Mason Short

Defensive tackle Stephon Shiver

Running back Bo Walker

