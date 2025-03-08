"It’s a sinking ship over in Aggieland": Fans react to Mike Elko's Texas A&M losing commitment of 2026 class prospect

Four-star safety Markel Ford decommitted from Texas A&M on Friday. The Horn High School (Texas) standout had been pledged to the Mike Elko-coached Aggies since June 27 and was the longest-tenured pledge in the Aggies' 2026 class.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Texas A&M is now left with eight committed players in its 2026 class following Ford's decommitment. His decision was applauded by many netizens.

"Excellent decision son, it’s a sinking ship over in Aggieland," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Trouble in title town?" one wrote.

"He doesn’t want to go 8-4," one wrote.

"Trouble in Huntsville??" one wrote.

Ford’s departure also leaves the Aggies without a safety commit in the 2026 cycle, which ranks No. 4 in the nation and No. 2 in the Southeastern Conference. Ahead of his decommitment, the school also lost pledges of four-star tight end Xavier Tiller and three-star cornerback Ryan Gilbert.

Ad

"Best decision you can make young man," one wrote.

"Smart kid!! Dear Aggies, Sorry for you’re Shloss I mean loss!" one wrote.

However, Texas A&M still has multiple four-star prospects in the 2026 class, including wide receiver Aaron Gregory and quarterback Helaman Casuga.

Markel Ford delivers a heartfelt social media post following his Texas A&M decommitment

Markel Ford is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals, which rates him as the No. 22 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 40 prospect in Texas. He announced his decommitment from Texas A&M on X in a long statement.

Ad

“First and foremost, I want to express my deepest gratitude to God for blessing me with the talent and opportunities I’ve had, both on and off the field," Ford wrote. "I also want to thank my mom and family for their unwavering support and for always being there for me, no matter what."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"A special thank you goes to Coach Elko, Coach (Jay) Bateman, Coach Ish (Ishmael Aristide), and the entire A&M coaching staff for welcoming me into the Aggie family and giving me the opportunity to be a part of something special," Ford continued. "I believe it is in the best interest of my future to open up my recruitment once again. Thank you to everyone who has supported me during this journey."

As a junior in the 2024 season, Ford recorded 45 total tackles, one interception and three pass deflections, which followed his sophomore performance of four picks and 56 tackles. As he reopens his recruitment, programs such as SMU, Oklahoma, Texas and LSU are expected to be in the mix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback