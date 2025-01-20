“It’s all starting to come together”: LeBron James’ son Bryce James shares clips from an impressive Hoophall Classic display

Bryce James impressed many with his MVP performance during this year's Spalding Hoophall Classic. He led the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers to victory against the No. 6 Grayson Rams, one of the Top 25 high school teams. On Sunday, E1 media posted a highlight video of the youngest James' game on Instagram.

"It’s starting to all come together. @_justbryce," E1 media captioned the post.

The three-star Arizona commit had 16 points, five rebounds and four steals in the game, and he was also 4 for 7 from behind the 3-point line. James was one of the most efficient players in that game, though he was outscored by teammate Maximo Adams, who had 17 points.

James showed he is a good shooter, especially from behind the arc. However, it was more of a defensive game for Sierra Canyon as the Trailblazers managed to stop one of high school basketball's most prolific scorers, Grayson's Caleb Holt, who is ranked No. 3 overall for the Class of 2026, according to On3. They held him to just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.

Sierra Canyon has improved to 16-3 in the season and is now on a five-game winning streak. The Trailblazers will take on Crespi on Wednesday and then St. Francis on Friday after that successful Hoophall Classic campaign at Springfield, Massachusetts.

LeBron James talks about Bryce James committing to Arizona Wildcats program

On New Year's Day, Bryce James announced his commitment to Tommy Lloyd's program in Arizona. The next day, Bryce's dad, NBA superstar LeBron James, commented on the matter after his team, the LA Lakers, defeated the Portland Trailblazers on Jan. 2.

"It was his decision to make, and he went where he felt comfortable," he said. "Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is a straight shooter. Gave him exactly what they believe (about) him, what they thought about him as a person, as a player. We’re happy to be part of the Bear Down community now.

Got some terrible friends in Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye that are alum there,” he added before joking, “So not too excited about that, but other than that, we’re excited to go be a part of the Tucson community."

In choosing Arizona, many believe Bryce James chose his destiny. He may soon be teaming up with fellow NBA son Alijah Arenas there, as the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas may choose his father's alma mater like many other NBA sons.

