Four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas is set to announce his college commitment this spring. The Bergen High School (New Jersey) standout is drawing interest from multiple programs, including Sherrone Moore's Michigan.

"I have a good feeling about Michigan," Thomas told On3. "It’s starting to seem like a great fit for me.”

Jordan Thomas is the No. 19 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 278 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. This week, he accepted an invitation to the sixth edition of the 2026 Navy All-American Bowl, an event that honors only 100 players each year. He is set to compete in the annual East vs. West game on Jan. 10, 2026, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Michigan has continued to build its reputation as a top program for defensive development, and securing Thomas’ commitment would only boost that status. The Wolverines already have one cornerback pledge in the 2026 class: four-star prospect Brody Jennings.

Jordan Thomas compares himself with two Michigan stars

Jordan Thomas first visited Michigan’s campus on Sept. 7 for the game against Texas and has since returned multiple times. While he hasn’t named a clear favorite in his recruitment, his interest in the Wolverines grew as he drew comparisons between himself and two of the program’s most renowned players.

"I can compare myself to Will Johnson and Jabrill Peppers," Thomas said. "I see myself as a game changer, a versatile athlete, athlete with position flexibility. Just a game changer in general."

Johnson was a two-time All-American at Michigan and played a key role in the Wolverines’ 2023 national championship run, earning defensive MVP honors. Peppers, also a two-time All-American, went on to become a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

If Thomas chooses to commit, he could be the next standout player for Sherrone Moore's program.

"What's there not to like about Michigan?" Thomas told 247Sports. "Michigan is a powerhouse of a school that is known for developing elite athletes, especially in my position. The great history of their program speaks for itself. I am extremely grateful for the relationship I have with them."

As of now, On3 gives the Wolverines a mere 7.9% chance of landing Thomas, but that number could improve with a strong effort.

