Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas' ex, Laura Govan, who is also the mother of five-star USC signee Alijah Arenas, is a well-known social media personality with 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

She took to the platform on Thursday, sharing glam selfies and pointing fans' attention to her mixed ethnicity. She captioned the post:

“I’m Half 🇲🇽 / Half Nigeria 🇳🇬 It’s The Chola In Me …”

Laura Govan, mother to three basketball prospects, is also fond of sharing posts about her kid's basketball journey, highlights, and achievements. Her first child, Izela Arenas, plays for the Louisville Cardinals, just concluding her freshman year with an average of 4.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Laura's second child, Alijah Arenas, is at the concluding stages of his high basketball career. The 6-foot-6, five-star shooting guard ended the season with Chatsworth High School, averaging 29.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game and leading the Chancellors to the state championship game, which they unfortunately lost to Jesuit.

Notably, Alijah Arenas reclassified up to the 2025 class, which means he only had to play three years of high school basketball.

Laura Govan's third child, Hamiley Arenas, also just concluded her freshman year with her high school team, Notre Dame. She ended the season with an average of 23.23 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Aloni Arenas, Laura's fourth child, is currently a seventh grader.

Laura Govan hypes up son Alijah Arenas in reaction to his season highlights

Laura Govan took to Instagram to celebrate her son, Alijah Arenas. The American TV personality, on Wednesday, shared a highlight video that featured different moments and skills from Alijah's high school basketball seasons.

She shared the post with the caption:

"I Know He's My Baby But Damn He Got Game … Especially these High Lights … My Favorite Move I Ask Him To Do Is The 360 Lay Up … 💪🏽❤️🏀 @alijah0arenas > slide to see 👀"

Alijah Arenas had an incredible basketball season with Chatsworth and then in McDonald's All-American Game. He is now set to join the USC Trojans, playing college basketball next season.

