"It’s truly a blessing from God": Four-star DL reflects on his offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Alabama offered four-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, a standout from Cedar Hill High School in Texas, on April 1. As a member of the 2027 recruiting class, he still has plenty of time before making a commitment. However, he is already planning visits to college programs, with a stop at Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide on June 7.
"It’s truly a blessing from God,” Brewster told Touchdown Alabama following the Crimson Tide offer. "I admired the program when I was little. I don’t really know too much about the program. I’m still learning about it and excited to see it this summer.”
The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect is a versatile force on the defensive line, capable of disrupting the run and putting pressure on the quarterback. He is known for his strength and adaptability along the front.
In his sophomore year in 2024, he tallied 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. As he prepares for his visit to Tuscaloosa, he is also interested in what the Crimson Tide offers off the field.
"I want to learn about their culture and about their life after football," Brewster told SI.
Brewster is the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2027 class and the No. 17 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also holds offers from Oklahoma, SMU, Texas, Florida State. Baylor, Texas A&M, Penn State, Memphis, Georgia and Purdue.
Jalen Brewster shares his thoughts on Alabama coaching staff
Jalen Brewster told On3 that Alabama's offer was enough to "put a smile" on his face that day, especially due to the school's dominance in college football for years. He hasn’t formed a close connection with the Crimson Tide coaching staff yet but expressed strong admiration for Kalen DeBoer.
"My relationship with the coaches is still building, but knowing that Alabama is known for putting a lot of players in the NFL, that's a good look," Brewster told SI. "[DeBoer] has a deep commitment to developing young men. I loved the defensive line and how they were fitting gaps and getting off blocks."
If Jalen Brewster decides to commit to the Crimson Tide, he will join four-star edge rusher JaBarrius Garror and four-star athlete Alexander Ward in the 2027 class.
