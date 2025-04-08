"It’s truly a blessing from God": Four-star DL reflects on his offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama

Alabama offered four-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, a standout from Cedar Hill High School in Texas, on April 1. As a member of the 2027 recruiting class, he still has plenty of time before making a commitment. However, he is already planning visits to college programs, with a stop at Kalen DeBoer’s Crimson Tide on June 7.

Ad

"It’s truly a blessing from God,” Brewster told Touchdown Alabama following the Crimson Tide offer. "I admired the program when I was little. I don’t really know too much about the program. I’m still learning about it and excited to see it this summer.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 6-foot-4, 290-pound prospect is a versatile force on the defensive line, capable of disrupting the run and putting pressure on the quarterback. He is known for his strength and adaptability along the front.

In his sophomore year in 2024, he tallied 7 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. As he prepares for his visit to Tuscaloosa, he is also interested in what the Crimson Tide offers off the field.

"I want to learn about their culture and about their life after football," Brewster told SI.

Ad

Brewster is the No. 5 defensive lineman in the 2027 class and the No. 17 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He also holds offers from Oklahoma, SMU, Texas, Florida State. Baylor, Texas A&M, Penn State, Memphis, Georgia and Purdue.

Jalen Brewster shares his thoughts on Alabama coaching staff

Jalen Brewster told On3 that Alabama's offer was enough to "put a smile" on his face that day, especially due to the school's dominance in college football for years. He hasn’t formed a close connection with the Crimson Tide coaching staff yet but expressed strong admiration for Kalen DeBoer.

Ad

"My relationship with the coaches is still building, but knowing that Alabama is known for putting a lot of players in the NFL, that's a good look," Brewster told SI. "[DeBoer] has a deep commitment to developing young men. I loved the defensive line and how they were fitting gaps and getting off blocks."

If Jalen Brewster decides to commit to the Crimson Tide, he will join four-star edge rusher JaBarrius Garror and four-star athlete Alexander Ward in the 2027 class.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!