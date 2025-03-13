"It wasn’t an accident" - Fans take aim at Virginia high school sprinter after she hits opponent in the head with a baton

A mid-race incident involving two high school sprinters in Virginia has left fans shocked. The incident occurred at the VSHL Class 3 State Indoor Championships over the weekend. Kaelen Tucker of Brookville High School appeared to be struck on the head with a baton by Alaila Everett of Norcom High School on the second leg of the 4x200m relay.

Tucker was seen holding her head and was later diagnosed with a concussion and possible skull fracture, as per reports.

Fans quickly expressed their opinions about the incident on social media.

“She should be banned from sports and arrested for assault. What horrible sportsmanship,” one fan wrote.

“I watched it several times to make sure it couldn’t have been an accident. It wasn’t," another fan wrote.

“The state should file charges even if the runner who was injured doesn’t. This type of transgression can’t be ignored,” one X user wrote.

“Asking for jail for this is insane lol," one fan said. "As a track runner, it’s something that barely ever happens, but it does, and you get DQ’d, and your school sports policy applies. Just like when kids fight in baseball or when you lay a bad hit in football etc.”

“That’s not unsportsmanlike behavior in the heat of the game," another fan tweeted. "That is an intentional battery. Couple (of) weeks in juvi, $5000 restitution, 500 hours community service. That’ll nip it in the bud.”

Alaila Everett defends herself as criticism mounts

Kaelen Tucker described how the incident unfolded in an interview with the press.

“As we got around the curve, she kept bumping me in my arm. Then finally we got off the curve; I like slowly started passing her, and then that’s when she just hit me with the baton and I fell off the track.”

Everett, meanwhile, denied claims that she intentionally hit Tucker with the baton. She told her side of the story in an interview with WAVYTV10.

"I lost my balance, and when I pumped my arms again, she got hit. I know my intentions and I would never hit someone on purpose."

Everett was given a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery, confirmed by Bethany Harrison, the commonwealth's attorney for the city of Lynchburg.

