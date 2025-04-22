"It's about people": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony shares thoughts on her rehabilitation program getting awared with a social justice honor 

American TV personality and mother of Syracuse Orange signee Kiyan Anthony, La La Anthony, started a rehabilitation program called "ThreeSixty" to provide mentorship, life coaching, legal services, and re-entry tools to young men (aged 18–21) incarcerated at Rikers Island.

The official page of ThreeSixty shared a carousel of images honoring Anthony's program with the JUMP Entertainment & Social Justice Changemaker Award on Tuesday:

"🎉Honoring the Work- Celebrating the Mission. Thank you to Larry Miller and JUMP for recognizing ThreeSixty with the JUMP Entertainment & Social Justice Changemaker Award for our commitment to prison reform and re-entry support at Rikers Island. This award is a testament to our organization’s hard work, dedication, and unwavering belief that every young man deserves the opportunity to rebuild, lead, and thrive beyond incarceration. ⭐🔑" the post was captioned.

La La Anthony also talked about her program:

"This work, this fight, this mission isn't about policy and programs. For me, it's about people," said Anthony. "I've sat across countless young men at Riker's Island who are written off before they ever had a chance to write their own future."

On the other hand, Anthony's son - Kiyan Anthony - won the MVP Award at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic. He led the Team Air to a 141-124 win against Team Flight on Friday.

Anthony was accompanied by other top prospects, including Duke Blue Devils signees, the Boozer twins, Baylor Bears signee Tounde Yessoufou and Tennessee Volunteers signee Nate Ament, among others.

Kiyan Anthony finished the game with 26 points on an impressive 11-for-15 shooting - including 3-of-5 from behind the three-point line - while registering five rebounds and converted 1-of-2 of his shots from the charity stripe in 20 minutes.

La La Anthony talks about working different jobs growing up

In a YouTube video uploaded by SoFi on Tuesday (Apr. 16), La La Anthony discussed several topics. Furthermore, she was also asked about the kind of jobs she did growing up:

"I worked at a tattoo shop when I was 15 or 16," Anthony said. "I had no business working at a tattoo shop, but I was the receptionist, seeing crazy stuff like the tattoo artist spelling a name wrong and it's already tattooed on somebody."

She added that earning her own money was very important to her:

"I was always about trying to get out there and get my own money, and nothing bothered me more than to have to ask somebody for something," Anthony said, "so I don't want to be in that position, so tattoo shop, telemarketing, Baskin-Robins, sneaker stores, interning at the radio station, everything."

Luke Fennell and Sadiq White will join her son, Kiyan Anthony, at Syracuse next season.

