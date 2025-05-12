"(Jackson) Cantwell you next": Georgia fans speculate Kirby Smart's next star commitment following the addition of 2026 Class safety

Five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell is just a day away from his commitment. Georgia is predicted by many as Cantwell's potential destination. That prediction seems to only gain traction with time.

On Sunday, Kirby Smart's program got a big recruiting win as four-star safety Jordan Smith committed to the Bulldogs' 2026 class, choosing Georgia over Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Alabama.

“I’m home. Go Dawgs!" Smith told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his decision.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Meanwhile, Georgia fans quickly flocked X to voice their excitement about the move. They also seized the opportunity to encourage Cantwell to follow Smith’s lead.

"Cantwell you next," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Smith is an in-state prospect from Houston County High School in Warner Robins. He is the No. 6 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 75 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

"Kirby laid out the plan. He will pay for player’s who bring energy , passion and tenacity. The Best want to be surrounded by the Best. Get ready, Dawgs about to make another run," one fan wrote.

"Kirby bout to go on another war path 🤣 🐶," someone wrote.

"Welcome to UGA & DawgNation," one wrote.

Smith’s commitment brings Georgia’s 2026 recruiting class to nine members, placing them at No. 6 nationally.

“Development played a big role in my decision,” Smith told On3 following his commitment. “Being around a culture where winning and competing is everything meant a lot too. It’s also not too far from home. It is like one big machine in Athens. Everyone is tough, everyone works and everyone does their part, so it is a good environment to be in."

The Bulldogs' 2026 class is fresh off receiving the commitment of five-star quarterback Jared Curtis earlier this month. Curtis and his fellow commits are now waiting to potentially land Jackson Cantwell as well, which would immediately make the Bulldogs one of the best teams in the nation.

Latest on Jackson Cantwell's commitment buzz

Jackson Cantwell has narrowed his choices to four schools: Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and Miami (Florida). However, the competition now appears to be primarily between Oregon and Georgia. Miami was previously confident, having the most lucrative NIL offer. They were also dubbed the favorite to land Cantwell by 247Sports.

However, the equation has changed as 247Sports now sees Georgia as the frontrunner, especially following Cantwell’s visit to Athens this weekend. This aligns with On3’s projections, which currently give Georgia a 73.7% chance of landing the OT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More