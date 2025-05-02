"Jamal Crawford’s jumper": Hoops fans react as Stanford commit Jaylen Petty showcases his prowess in front of NBA legend Allen Iverson 

Jaylen Petty may not be in the Top 100 of many ranking sites, but he impressed many during the Iverson Classic's 24K Showcase Game on Thursday. He scored 30 points for his squad, and he did this in front of NBA legend Allen Iverson, too, with A.I. enjoying the Stanford commit's performance from the front row.

The game was held at the Allen Iverson Gymnasium at Bethel High School, Allen Iverson's alma mater in Hampton, Virginia. With that 30-point performance, Jaylen Petty was awarded the 24K Showcase MVP and impressed not just A.I., but also several commenters.

Fans reacted to his performance in the comments section and some even compared him to former NBA star Jamal Crawford.

"He got Jamal Crawford’s jumper," one fan said.

"@jaylen_petty hand out 30 pieces like he work at Ezell’s chicken!! 🍗," another fan said.

"Lil bro got that Jamal Crawford jumper 🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏾," one fan said.

Meanwhile, some Washington fans were very proud of the Seattle native doing well in the Iverson Classic.

"SEATTLES HOOPERS REIGN SUPREME." one fan from Washington said.

"Come on Seattle! Yesssss 206 baby," another fan said.

"Lookin like his daddy @jerry_petty_sr out there! I love it! 🙌🏾✨💯🙏🏾," one fan said.

Hoops fans react to Jaylen Petty's performance during the Iverson Classic's 24K Showcase (source: IG/ madehoops)

In total, Petty had 33 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 1 steal. He shot 11-of-15 from the field and 8-of-11 from behind the arc, according to Game Book Stats.

Gevonte Ware was also impressive, dropping a double-double with 16 points, 20 rebounds, two assists, and three steals, while Kelvin Odih had 23 points, nine rebounds, and four assists during the 24K Showcase.

Petty also spoke about his MVP win:

"It feels good, I feel honored," said Jaylen Petty. "The opportunity to go here and have fun and show what happens to be me, it feels good."

Jaylen Petty named Gatorade Player of the Year for Washington State

Ranked No. 118 overall by 247Sports, Jaylen Petty has shown that he can compete with the best. Among his many achievements this year was when he was named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Washington State.

Petty led Rainier Beach to a 28-3 record, en route to a Class 3A state championship. He averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game while also maintaining a 3.89 GPA in the classroom. This was why he was chosen as Washington State's Player of the Year.

