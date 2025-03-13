"James busted that a**": 2028 prospect Nelson Neumann shares his experience on meeting James Harden 

Basketball player and social media personality Nelson Neumann appeared in a podcast by Overtime and talked about the time he met the 11-time NBA All-Star James Harden. The 2028 prospect has more than 700,000 Instagram followers and over 300,000 YouTube subscribers.

Overtime posted the video on Wednesday on Instagram.

"James Harden a cool dude fr 💯 @nelsonneumann2028 @nnsquad__" the post was captioned.

Neumann said that he thought James Harden would be a mean person:

"I met James Harden through Adidas. Shout out Adidas, by the way. But me, Cam and James were on a 30-minute podcast. I ain't going to lie, James, I thought he might have been, like, a mean dude, I don't know but they were very cool people. I was chilling with one of my friends for real.

"Then, we went upstairs. We played H-O-R-S-E a little bit. James busted that a**."

Neumann continued to talk about the game:

"You know, I didn't get out first, because I'm not that a**, but Cam got out first. And then, it was me vs. James in the end. I didn't give him a f****** letter and he won, and he fried us."

Nelson Neumann also appeared in a YouTube video by Cam Wilder on his play for the Rod Wave Elite AAU series as well as in the Creator League and more shows and events.

Neumann also spoke about Tennesse signee and OTE player Amari Evans while talking to Sports Illustrated. The Instagram page of the City Reapers and Overtime Elite shared a carousel of images in January as Neumann backed Evans.

"Tennessee is getting a straight dawg next year," Neumann said. "Amari is always going to give 150% effort no matter what.

"Amari is a leader. He is always uplifting his teammates even if you mess."

Nelson Neumann talks about high school basketball

In a conversation with Sports Illustrated, Nelson Neumann spoke about his academy and tough workout sessions.

“High school basketball has been great," Neumann said. "I’m playing for Good Vision Academy, so we play tough competition and have rigorous workout sessions. I’m a freshman on varsity, so I’ve got to be ready.”

Already a famous content creator, Nelson Neumann talked about his track in basketball:

“I want to keep playing as long as I can," Neumann said. "Basketball is life for me, and it has been for as long as I can remember. School, not so much, but if the school comes with it, I’ll have to lock in and get it done.”

Nelson Neumann will represent the Houston Raptors in the 3SSB League.

