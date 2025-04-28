James Franklin gets a shocking snub as nation's No. 1 RB cancels official visit to Penn State

Five-star running back Derrek Cooper has been a top priority for Penn State’s 2026 recruiting class since he received an offer on April 6, 2024. The Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida) star scheduled official visits with six programs earlier this spring, including a trip to James Franklin's Nittany Lions from June 17-19.

However, Cooper announced on Saturday that he will no longer make his official visit to Happy Valley.

"I will not being taking my Penn state Offical Visit," Cooper tweeted.

Cooper will only take official visits to Auburn (May 16), Miami (May 30), Alabama (June 6), Georgia (June 13) and Ohio State (June 20).

Cooper committed to Georgia in June but withdrew it four days later. A running back since he was nine years old, he rushed for 905 yards and 13 touchdowns on 124 carries during his 15-game junior season in 2024.

Cooper also played defensive back as a sophomore and is considered a rare talent capable of becoming an All-SEC performer on either side of the ball.

Does Penn State still have a shot on Derrek Cooper?

Derrek Cooper is rated as a five-star running back by Rivals, although other sites list him as a four-star prospect. He is the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 12 prospect in the nation, according to Rivals.

Besides evaluating offenses and a program’s dedication to the run game, Cooper is also closely watching things that are about more than just skill development.

"How my relationship is with that coach," Cooper said in March, via 247Sports. "I want him to stay there. I want to see if he can develop me into a better back and get me to the next level. Just win games."

Penn State reached the College Football Playoff last season and enjoyed a 13-3 (8-1 Big Ten) overall record. Despite omitting the Lions from his list of official visits, the Nittany Lions can still pursue Cooper to reignite interest.

Penn State can also leverage its 2025 class signees, wide receiver Koby Howard and quarterback Bekkem Kritza, in pursuit of Cooper, as they were his high school teammates.

