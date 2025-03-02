James Franklin's Penn State loses commitment of four-star wide receiver from the Class of 2026

Four-star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford decommitted from Penn State's 2026 class on Friday. The Northrop High School (Indiana) standout was recruited by the Nittany Lions' wide receiver coach, Marques Hagans, and had been committed to James Franklin's program since Dec. 6.

"After intense discussions with my family, I have decided to decommit from Penn State and reopen my recruitment," Guilford posted on X. "This was not an easy decision and I have so much respect and love for Coach Franklin, Coach Hagans and the entire Penn State staff for accepting me and believing in me."

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound receiver became a key target for Penn State last July and later visited again for the school's 44-7 win over Maryland on Nov. 30. A week after that visit, he committed to the Nittany Lions over offers from Miami, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia and Purdue.

Franklin, Hagans and tight ends coach Ty Howle visited Guilford on Jan. 16 at his high school to check in on him and keep up the commitment. It remains uncertain whether Guilford will still consider Penn State in his recruitment and take an official visit later this year.

“I want to take the time to thoroughly evaluate my options and ensure that the school I choose aligns with the values my family and I hold," Guilford added in his decommitment post. "With the new landscape of college recruiting, I want to make a decision that is as close to perfect as possible for my future. Thank you to Penn State for everything, and I appreciate all the coaches and supporters who continue to guide me on this journey.”

Jerquaden Guilford had a promising 2024 season, recording 35 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns. Rivals ranks him as a four-star prospect, while the On3 Industry Rankings list him as the No. 67 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 3 overall recruit in Indiana.

Penn State's 2026 class update following Jerquaden Guilford's decommitment

With Jerquaden Guilford's decommitment, Penn State is left with eight committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 6 in the nation. This cycle, the Nittany Lions now have two wide receivers, four-star Jahsiear Rogers and three-star Lavar Key.

Penn State's 2026 class still looks promising in the offensive room with the commitments of four-star quarterback Troy Huhn, running back Messiah Mickens and interior offensive lineman Kevin Brown.

