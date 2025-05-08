"James Harden Houston Days": Hoops fans name their NBA comparison to Ohio State commit Marcus Johnson

Four-star 2026 point guard Marcus Johnson is one of the earliest prospects from his class to commit to a school, choosing the Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite having already announced his decision, he continued to impress during the Nike EYBL Circuit with his AAU team, the Gym Rats.

Ad

T.K. Productions called Johnson "one of the best pure scorers in the country" on Wednesday and then asked fans which NBA player he reminded them of.

Ad

Trending

Many said he reminds them of James Harden, especially when "The Beard" was still with the Houston Rockets.

"James harden Houston days," claimed one fan.

"Harden FaSho‼️#doubleuno‼️🤷🏿‍♂️," another commenter noted.

However, several other commenters believed that Marcus Johnson reminded them of other NBA players.

"Shai slow to fast pace controls the game dosent let ppl control his pace good scorer on all three levels 🔥" said one commenter, saying he reminds him of SGA.

Ad

"Gilbert Arenas…I know that’s old school…but," another person said.

"Mike Conley and Jalen Brunson." another commenter pointed out.

Some said that nobody, because Johnson is his player.

"Nobody! His NBA comparison is himself," said one fan.

"He is Marcus Johnson & no one but himself!!!!!" added another commenter.

Hoops fans comment on which NBA player Marcus Johnson reminds them of (source: IG/ t.k.productionz)

Johnson was named Ohio's Mr. Basketball and the Gatorade Player of the Year for Ohio last month. He is currently ranked No. 20 in the ESPN 100 Rankings, but is ranked lower by 247Sports at just No. 36 overall.

Ad

Marcus Johnson praises Ohio State Buckeyes basketball coaches

Marcus Johnson has been committed to Ohio State for quite some time already, even before getting into his senior year this fall. One of the biggest reasons for his commitment is the coaches, particularly head coach Jake Diebler and assistants Talor Battle and Joel Justus, as he revealed during an interview with ElevenWarriors.com in March.

Ad

"They mean a lot. Wonderful dudes, man," he said. "Coach Diebler, Coach Battle and Coach Joel always text me and communicate with me. Definitely love my guys."

He will not join the Buckeyes until next year, with Ohio State expecting to get four-star center A’mare Bynum and four-star shooting guard Dorian Jones next season. However, he is not the only Class of 2026 commit that Ohio State has, as fellow Ohio native and three-star forward Alex Smith has also committed to Jake Diebler's program already.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More