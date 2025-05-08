"James Harden Houston Days": Hoops fans name their NBA comparison to Ohio State commit Marcus Johnson

Four-star 2026 point guard Marcus Johnson is one of the earliest prospects from his class to commit to a school, choosing the Ohio State Buckeyes. Despite having already announced his decision, he continued to impress during the Nike EYBL Circuit with his AAU team, the Gym Rats.
T.K. Productions called Johnson "one of the best pure scorers in the country" on Wednesday and then asked fans which NBA player he reminded them of.
Many said he reminds them of James Harden, especially when "The Beard" was still with the Houston Rockets.
"James harden Houston days," claimed one fan.
"Harden FaSho‼️#doubleuno‼️🤷🏿♂️," another commenter noted.
However, several other commenters believed that Marcus Johnson reminded them of other NBA players.
"Shai slow to fast pace controls the game dosent let ppl control his pace good scorer on all three levels 🔥" said one commenter, saying he reminds him of SGA.
"Gilbert Arenas…I know that’s old school…but," another person said.
"Mike Conley and Jalen Brunson." another commenter pointed out.
Some said that nobody, because Johnson is his player.
"Nobody! His NBA comparison is himself," said one fan.
"He is Marcus Johnson & no one but himself!!!!!" added another commenter.
Johnson was named Ohio's Mr. Basketball and the Gatorade Player of the Year for Ohio last month. He is currently ranked No. 20 in the ESPN 100 Rankings, but is ranked lower by 247Sports at just No. 36 overall.
Marcus Johnson praises Ohio State Buckeyes basketball coaches
Marcus Johnson has been committed to Ohio State for quite some time already, even before getting into his senior year this fall. One of the biggest reasons for his commitment is the coaches, particularly head coach Jake Diebler and assistants Talor Battle and Joel Justus, as he revealed during an interview with ElevenWarriors.com in March.
"They mean a lot. Wonderful dudes, man," he said. "Coach Diebler, Coach Battle and Coach Joel always text me and communicate with me. Definitely love my guys."
He will not join the Buckeyes until next year, with Ohio State expecting to get four-star center A’mare Bynum and four-star shooting guard Dorian Jones next season. However, he is not the only Class of 2026 commit that Ohio State has, as fellow Ohio native and three-star forward Alex Smith has also committed to Jake Diebler's program already.