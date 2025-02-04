"James Harden" "Michael Beasley/Lonzo": Hoops fans share their comparisons of McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev to NBA stars 

Shon Abaev, the No. 26 recruit in the Class of 2026, signed for Cincinnati on Nov. 28. The McDonald's All-American will join Wes Miller's side next season while he continues to impress Calvary Christian Academy. Abaev has led his high school to a 15-1 record this season, leading them in points and rebounds per game.

Basketball page Courtside Films compiled some highlights of Shon Abaev and his performances in the Cavalry Christian Academy jersey and posted them on Instagram on Monday:

The post asked fans to comment on Abaev's NBA comparison and the hoops fans did not disappoint with their reactions in the comments section:

Hoops fans share their comparisons of McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev to NBA stars (Image via Instagram/@bucketboyshon)

"James Harden," a fan commented.

"Michael Beasley/Lonzo," another fan commented.

There were more Beasely comparisons, "Michael Beasley but with more passing and better attitude."

"I see mpj, a taller Zach lavine, Michael Beasley," another fan commented.

A fan compared Abaev with Tatum, "Left handed Tatum no BS even his shot looks like Tatum."

More fans commented with some mixed comparisons with NBA players:

Hoops fans share their comparisons of McDonald's All-American Shon Abaev to NBA stars (Image via Instagram/@bucketboyshon)

"JALEN WILLIAMS WITH a lil Harden Jumper," a fan commented.

This fan mixed four players, "Lonzo, MPJ, Tatum Lavigne, Beasley?"

Another fan commented, "Tatum and TJ Warren."

"Kelly oubre or Kevin porter junior," commented a fan.

This fan mixed six NBA players,"James harden with the shot, Kyrie with the passing, with a little bit of Lavine, Beasley, Cunningham and oh shooting of Thompson. Toooo many players."

Shon Abaev ranks at the eighth spot in the small forward position and sixth in Florida. The Fort Lauderdale, FL native has played 47 games for his high school in two seasons, averaging 15.3 PPG, 2.4 APG, 5.3 RPG, 1.4 SPG, and 0.5 BPG.

Last season, in his junior year, Abaev averaged 18.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game.

Why did Shon Abaev choose Cincinnati?

According to 247Sports, Abaev received 26 offers from top programs including Auburn, USC, Syracuse, Dayton, and more. He also took nine official visits to Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona State, Georgia, Dayton and Cincinnati, among others.

He spoke about his decision to join the Bears with On3:

“I chose Cincy because I just felt like it was the best fit for to make my dream come true and make it to the NBA.”

Abaev will be joined by Keyshaun Tillery from the 2025 Class at Miller's team next season.

