Jan Jensen's elite signee Addie Deal shares 3-word reaction as Iowa Hawkeyes reveal her jersey number for the upcoming season

Addie Deal will be heading to the Iowa Hawkeyes next season after completing a stellar high school basketball career at Mater Dei Catholic. The No. 15 recruit, who was also a part of the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game, shared her reaction after her jersey number for Iowa was released.

As the next season gets closer, the official Instagram page of the Iowa Women's Basketball team posted the jersey numbers for the newcomers, including Addie Deal, Journey Houston, Chazadi Wright and Layla Hayes on Monday.

"Newcomer Numbers 🤩,'' the post was captioned.

Deal, who was given the No. 7 jersey, was ecstatic. She shared her reaction in the comments section. She was joined by the Hawkeyes guards Taylor Stremlow and Callie Levin.

"LETS GET ITTTT," commented Deal.

Taylor Stremlow added three fire emojis.

"Let’s workkkkk 🔥😍," commented Levin.

Addie Deal suffered an injury in her junior year, but came back stronger in her senior year, averaging 19.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.4 steals per contest. Ranked at the 22nd spot nationally (sixth in the shooting guard position) per On3's Industry Rankings, Deal led her school to a 29-4 overall record last season.

Furthermore, the Monarchs were unbeaten with a 6-0 record in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball League, where it finished above JSerra Catholic, Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita.

However, they fell short in the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championship. After sealing a 76-40 win against Bishop Montgomery in the first round on Mar. 5, they were knocked out by the eventual champions, Etiwanda, with a 67-57 scoreline in the regional semifinals on Mar. 8.

Addie Deal on why she chose Iowa

Deal received offers from 26 schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, Baylor Bears, LSU Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes, among others. In a conversation with the Hawk Central on Mar. 12 last year, the 6-foot-0 shooting guard revealed why she signed for the Hawkeyes.

"I’ve been an Iowa fan long before the notoriety," said Deal. "Before I had the offer, I was reaching out to my coaches and I was like, 'Hey the University of Iowa, I’d really love to go there and talk to the coaches.' I was super interested in that school. So my coaches here were able to help me."

Deal will be joined by Layla Hayes and Journey Houston from the 2025 Class.

