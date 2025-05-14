Jan Jensens' Iowa Hawkeye target Jenica Lewis shares snaps from visit to major Big Ten rival

Four-star point guard Jenica Lewis is currently one of the most sought-after prospects in the class of 2026. Still uncommitted, the 5-foot-10 point guard holds 48 college offers, including those from Iowa, UCF, Nebraska, Illinois, TCU, Notre Dame, and Arizona, among others.

Ad

According to the On3 prediction, coach Jan Jensens' Iowa is currently the clear favourite to secure Lewis' commitment. She paid an official visit to the Hawkeyes in February, witnessing the team's 76-69 victory over USC.

In a surprising turn, Jenica Lewis took an official visit over the weekend to Iowa's major Big Ten rival, the Oregon Ducks. She shared photos from the visit via a post on her official Instagram page on Monday.

Ad

Trending

"go ducks?🦆," she wrote in the caption.

Ad

The post was a carousel featuring ten photos and one video, covering different moments from the visit. One of the pictures showed her alongside Oregon coach Kelly Graves, while several others captured moments with her mother, father, and a handful of family and friends who joined her on the trip.

Lewis is heading into her senior year as the No. 19-ranked player in the class of 2026. In her junior year at Johnston High School, she helped the team to an unbeaten 26-0 record. They won the 2025 IGHSAU Girls Basketball State Championship and the Iowa Section Central Metro Basketball league in the process.

Ad

The Dragons are 73-2 in the three seasons that Lewis has spent with them. They also won the state championship last year, meaning this season's victory is the second in a row.

Lewis ended the season with an average of 18 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.5 steals per game. She led the Dragons in total points, assists, and steals.

"I don't really have a list yet": Jenica Lewis on her college decision

Four-star prospect Jenica Lewis still has one more year of high school basketball ahead of her, but that hasn't stopped several college programs from actively vying for her commitment. Lewis, however, is in no rush; she's choosing to take her time and take things slow.

Ad

Speaking in an interview during the just-concluded season, Lewis revealed that she does not yet have a list of her preferred college options.

"I don't really have a list yet." She said, "It's going to come down to style of play, where I can see myself playing. How do the players handle the coach? How does the coach handle the players?"

With a growing list of college offers on the table, Jenica Lewis certainly has a big decision ahead of her. Well, she has a whole year to make that decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inioluwa Inioluwa is a High School Sports journalist with a BSc in Microbiology and four years of experience in the field. His love of sports led him to develop an interest in journalism, and that led him here.



A Golden State Warriors fan, Inioluwa's favorite player in sports is Steph Curry and his favorite coach is Steve Kerr. His favorite sporting moment was the Warriors winning the Championship in 2015 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games.



When not watching or writing about sports, Inioluwa likes to play football and enjoys gaming, especially football manager. Know More