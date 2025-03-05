Jason Crowe Jr. and Chris Paul II share their reactions to Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza's post following championship victory 

Tajh Ariza, the son of the 2009 NBA Champ Trevor Ariza, led Westchester to the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championship with a 65-55 win against Chatsworth on Friday. The matchup featured an exciting duel between Tajh Ariza and Alijah Arenas, the son of three-time NBA All-Star, Gilbert Arenas.

The Class of 2026 recruit shared a reel on Instagram as he celebrated the championship with his family and also showed some highlights from the match. The post saw comments from Class of 2026, No. 7 recruit and Inglewood's Jason Crowe Jr., Chris Paul II, the son of 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul, and more:

Jason Crowe Jr. and Chris Paul II share their reaction to Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza's post following championship victory (Image: IG/meleek.thomas)

Jason Crowe Jr. commented:

"only way of life slime"

Houston signee and No. 7 recruit in the 2025 Class, Chris Cenac, posted a fire emoji.

"hometown hero," commented Chris Paul II.

Jason Crowe Jr. also shared Ariza's post holding the trophy, on his IG story with a four-word reaction:

Jason Crowe Jr. hypes up Tajh Ariza following Championship win over Alijah Arenas’ Chatsworth (Image: IG/jasoncrowejr)

"@tajhariza jus like we said slime," Crowe Jr. captioned his story.

Tajh Ariza recorded a double double, with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The win against Chatsworth was Westchester's 15th straight win as it entered the 2025 CIF State Boys Basketball Championships. Unfortunately for Chatsworth, Arenas' 31-point display wasn't enough to win the championship.

It grabbed a 70-47 win in the first round against La Jolla Country Day and moved to Round two, where it faces Cleveland on Thursday. The Comets have a 23-9 overall and an unbeaten 12-0 in the Los Angeles City Section Western Basketball League, where they sit above Palisades, Venice and Fairfax.

Tajh Ariza gives his take on USC

The 6-foot-8 small forward from the 2026 Class has offers from top programs, including UCLA, California State University - Northridge, Oregon. However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Trojans lead the race to land Ariza with a 56.4% chance.

Ariza talked about his visit to USC:

"I went there for a football game. They showed a lot of love. Like, when I walked onto the field, all the fans were showing me love. So, you know, it was cool over there. The atmosphere was crazy. They played Wisconsin, I think, that game, and there was hella people there.

"The coaches tell me how they like the versatility of my game. They think I can come in and be the guy. Just make plays for others and make everyone better.”

Do you think Alijah Arenas and Tajh Ariza will play together for the Trojans?

