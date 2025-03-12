Tajh Ariza, son of the 2009 NBA Champ, Trevor Ariza, and the No. 8 recruit in the Class of 2026 according to On3's Industry Rankings, took to Instagram to share a carousel of pictures on Wednesday. He is seen wearing a Westchester jersey while training with his younger brother, Tristan Ariza, and there's a highlight of him dunking the ball .

"Take care…," Ariza captioned his post.

Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 7 recruit in the 2026 class, shared a one-word reaction in the comments section of Tajh Ariza's post:

Jason Crowe Jr. shares 1-word reaction to Trevor Ariza's son Tajh Ariza's IG photo dump (Image: Tajh Ariza)

"slimeyy," commented Jason Crowe Jr..

Crowe Jr. played 65 matches for Lynwood High School in two seasons and posted averages of 36.6 points, 5.6 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. As a junior, Crowe Jr. averaged 36.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 5.4 apg, 3.5 spg and 0.5 bpg in 36 games.

Last season, the 6-foot-2 shooting guard scored 37.4 points, grabbed 4.5 boards, dished out 5.8 assists, stole the ball 3.9 times and added 0.2 blocks per contest in 29 matches. He transferred to Inglewood this season where he is averaging 35.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.1 apg, 3.1 spg and 0.5 bpg in 27 games.

He has led Inglewood to a 26-7 overall record but the team was knocked out by Windward after a 71-69 loss in Round Two of the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California).

On the other hand, Tajh Ariza led his school, Westchester, to a 24-10 overall and an unbeaten 12-0 record in the California Los Angeles City Section Western Basketball League, where they sit above Palisades, Venice and Fairfax.

Tajh Ariza leads Westchester to the Championship

Ariza, the No. 3 ranked small forward and the No. 5 player in California, led his team to the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championship. The Comets defeated Chatsworth, who are led by USC commit Alijah Arenas, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Ariza scored a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead his school to a 65-55 win against Chatsworth. However, he received tough competition from Arenas, who scored 31 points in the game.

Ariza still has another year to decide on his collegiate career, but according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Trojans lead the race to land his commitment.

