Jason Crowe Jr. shares 4-word reaction to welcome the newest addition to his Nike EYBL team 

Jason Crowe Jr., the son of the former NBA player Jason Crowe, has been phenomenal for Inglewood High School. He also represents the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike EYBL and was happy with their newest addition, Gene Roebuck.

On Tuesday, the Soldiers' Instagram page published the news collaborated post with Roebuck. Jason Crowe, ranked as the No. 7 recruit in the Class of 2027 by On3's Industry Rankings, responded with a four-word reaction on his Instagram Story.

Jason Crowe Jr. shares a four-word reaction to welcome the newest addition to his Nike EYBL team (Image: IG/jasoncrowejr)

"let's run it twin," Crowe captioned the story with a fingers-crossed emoji.

Roebuck, a Class of 2027 player, has led La Mirada High School to a 25-7 overall and an unbeaten 8-0 record in the California Southern Section Gateway Basketball League. He has played 47 games for La Mirada and is averaging 21.9 points, 2.3 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per contest.

In his freshman season, Roebuck scored 24.1 ppg, grabbed 4.4 rpg, dished out 2.6 apg and had 1.1 spg in 27 games. This season, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard is posting averages of 19.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.7 spg and 1.0 bpg.

Meanwhile, Crowe was phenomenal for Inglewood. In 27 games, the 6-2 shooting guard averaged 35.3 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 6.1 apg, 3.1 spg and 0.5 bpg.

In the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships (California), Inglewood was knocked out in Round 2 with a 71-69 loss against Windward.

Which college could we see Jason Crowe Jr. play for?

Jason Crowe Jr. has another year to decide on his collegiate career. So far, 15 colleges have shown interest in signing him, including USC, UCLA, New Mexico State and Louisville.

According to On3's Recruit Prediction Machine, the Trojans lead the race to land Crowe with a 54.7% chance. They are followed by UCLA (4.3%), California State Long Beach (3.7%) and Georgia Tech, New Mexico State and more with a 3.1% probability.

Which program would he choose?

