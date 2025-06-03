Jason Crowe Jr. sported custom Sabrina Ionescu 2 kicks during his impressive performance at the Nike EYBL 

Jason Crowe Jr., the No. 6 recruit in the Class of 2026 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), will commence his senior year at Inglewood High School next season. Currently, he has teamed up with the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 Class, Tyran Stokes, to play for the Oakland Soldiers at the Nike EYBL.

Crowe was seen in WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu's signature shoes, "Sabrina 2," in the Oakland Soldiers' 68-64 win against the PSA Cardinals on May 24. The famous basketball page SLAM High School shared some highlights of the 6-foot-3 shooting guard on Monday.

"Yeahhhh, @jasoncrowejr cooked with these. 20 points & 4 dimes to be exact. 🔥,'' the post was captioned.

In the game, Jason Crowe Jr. scored 20 points on 7-for-14 shooting, including 3-for-6 from behind the arc and three shots from the charity stripe. He also grabbed two rebounds and dished out four assists in 32 minutes.

Tyran Stokes joined in with 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists and one block in 32 minutes. He also shot 50.0 % from the field and converted both of his shots from behind the arc, making eight out of his 10 free-throw attempts.

The Oakland Soldiers sit third in the Merritt Division with an 8-3 record and eight points. They commenced the first session of the circuit with a win against Houston Hoops on Apr. 25. They then went on a five-game winning streak before it was broken by Team Takeover, who defeated the Soldiers 79-87.

Last season, Jason Crowe Jr. led Inglewood to a 26-7 record and a 7-0 record in the California Southern Section Ocean Basketball League. However, they were defeated 71-69 in the second round of their state title journey by Windward.

Jason Crowe Jr. could join Alijah Arenas at USC next season

Crowe Jr. has received interest from 14 programs, including the USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, New Mexico State Aggies, Oregon Ducks and Florida State Seminoles.

However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, USC leads the race to land Crowe Jr. with a 53.0% chance. This opens up the possibility of him joining Gilbert Arenas's son, Alijah Arenas, who committed to the program on Jan. 30.

Crowe Jr. still has another year to decide on his collegiate career.

