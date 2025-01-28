Jasper Johnson, Kingston Flemings and 3 other eligible hoopers who did not make it into the McDonald's All-American game

The rosters for the East and West teams in the McDonald's All-American Game were revealed on Monday, and it is safe to say that there were some very big snubs.

So, which high school basketball stars for the boys' game were the biggest snubs of them all?

While there were some obvious choices like Cameron and Cayden Boozer, as well as AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, each team can only have 12 players. So, there will always be some known names not able to play in the actual McDonald's All-American Game.

5 of the biggest snubs for the McDonald's All-American Game

5. Kiyan Anthony

Unlike the others in this list, Kiyan Anthony, the son of Carmelo Anthony, is actually considered ineligible to play as he missed much of the season due to injury.

Many still feel that he would have made it if he had been healthy. The four-star shooting guard has shown much growth in the last few months, but this was hampered by injury.

4. Kingston Flemings

The No. 23 ranked Houston signee is considered one of the best guards in the Class of 2025. While his shooting still needs some work, Flemings has shown he can compete with those ranked above him. He is also one of the best playmakers and defensive guards in his class.

3. CJ Ingram

Montverde Academy is one of the best schools in the country for high school boys' basketball, and CJ Ingram is one of the players responsible for the school's recent dominance. His snub has many asking why was he not named into the East team despite his rapid rise in the rankings.

2. Jasper Johnson

While Meleek Thomas made it to the McDonald's All-American Game, the other Overtime Elite star in Jasper Johnson was somehow snubbed, and this had many people asking why.

He is one of the best scorers in the Class of 2025, being ranked inside the Top 25 for the last 19 months. The Kentucky commit is ranked No. 20 overall in the Class of 2025 by 247Sports.

1. Shelton Henderson

Duke is considered to have one of the strongest crops from the Class of 2025, and Bellaire star Shelton Henderson is one of the biggest reasons why, along with the Boozer Twins.

The small forward can not just attack the rim but has also shown himself to be a capable defender. His absence has many fans asking why a five-star like him was not named a McDonald's All-American.

