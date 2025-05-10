The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to ESPN's latest High School Basketball Rankings), Darryn Peterson, will be heading to the Kansas Jayhawks next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard finished his high school basketball career at Prolific Prep.

It seems Peterson has already started attracting the attention of new recruits to the roster. He was accompanied by the son of Trevor Ariza, Tajh Ariza, as the duo commented on Dame Sarr's Instagram post about his official Kansas visit.

Sarr posted a series of photos on Instagram, where he could be seen rocking Kansas colors.

Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson and Tajh Ariza react as Italian hooper Dame Sarr shares snaps from his visit to Bill Self's Kansas (Image: IG/ Dame Sarr)

"Dame!!!!!" commented Tajh Ariza.

Darryn Peterson added, "let's do it gang."

The Treviso, Italy native started his basketball career with a local academy, Orange Basket Bassano. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard arrived in FC Barcelona's La Masia in the summer of 2022. His development started in the junior teams and Barca Atletic before he made it to the first team.

Furthermore, he became the second youngest player to play for FC Barcelona in the Endesa League in the 2022/23 season against Bilbao Basket. He made his debut in the famous NextGen EuroLeague against Panathinaikos in 2023.

Sarr has also been a member of the Italian U16 and U18 national teams and represented the country in the 2022 European U16 Championship and the 2023 and 2024 European U18 Championships.

He is averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per contest in the EuroLeague. In a match against U18 Overtime Elite, Sarr scored a career-high of 28 points on May 24. He also had a career-high rebound total against U18 EA7 Emporio Armani Milan on Mar. 3, where he grabbed 11 boards.

He also dished eight assists to mark his career-high assists against U18 PFBB INSEP Paris on May 25 last year.

"Chance to be No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft": Recruiting Analyst on Darryn Peterson

247Sports' Adam Finkelstein spoke highly about Darryn Peterson in an Instagram video he uploaded on Thursday. The analyst talked about Peterson possibly being the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, among things:

"But that is not why (trending in the 1v1 matchups agasint AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament and Cameron Boozer) he's No. 1. He's No. 1 because he had a dominant senior season," said Finkelstein.

Finkelstein continued, "We expect him to be one of, if not, the best freshman in college basketball next season at Kansas, and he's got a very good chance to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, as he and Dybantsa will continue to battle each other over the course of the next 12 months."

Peterson will be joined by Samis Calderon next season.

