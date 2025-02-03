Jeff Lebby's Mississippi State receives commitment of elite IOL to the Class of 2026

Four-star interior offensive lineman Jakobe Green committed to Mississippi State's 2026 class on Saturday. The Niceville High School (Florida) standout pledged to Jeff Lebby’s program following a weekend visit to Starkville.

"They showed me a lot of love while I was visiting," Green told On3.

Green had over a dozen scholarship offers from programs such as Florida, Miami, Central Michigan, UAB, Ole Miss, Florida A&M, Troy, West Virginia, Memphis, UCF, Appalachian State and Maryland. However, Mississippi State stood out to him the most.

“It really feels like home,” Green said. “I like a smaller city like Niceville."

Jakobe Green becomes the Bulldogs’ first Florida commit in this cycle. Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect, while On3 lists him as a three-star. He is the No. 67 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class, the No. 91 recruit in Florida and the No. 732 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Jakobe Green raves about Mississippi State's coaching staff

Mississippi State extended an offer to Jakobe Green on January 6, and during his visit over the weekend, he built a strong connection with assistant offensive line coach Alex Jackson.

“Coach Jackson is like family," Green told On3. "He and my pops go way back, so I know I can trust him and his word. He and the staff made me their top priority with football and even outside of football. Coach Jackson calls, hits me up to check on me and things of that nature."

Green’s recruitment was led by assistant coach Phil Loadholt, with Jeff Lebby also playing a key role in his decision.

"With coach Lebby being an offensive lineman and having coach Loadholt and coach Jackson around, I know I will get developed," Green added.

Jakobe Green is the first four-star addition for Mississippi State's 2026 class, which ranks No. 37 in the nation and No. 10 in the Southeastern Conference with six committed players. The Bulldogs’ class includes standout prospects such as wide receiver Jaiden Taylor, running back Jaeden Hill, athlete Iverson McCoy, cornerback Camron Brown and wide receiver Camden Capehart.

