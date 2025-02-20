Jeff Lebby's Mississippi State secures commitment of four-star OT to the Class of 2026

Four-star offensive tackle Emanuel Tucker committed to Mississippi State's 2026 class on Tuesday. The New Albany High School (Mississippi) standout chose Jeff Lebby's program over schools like Miami, Tennessee, Auburn, LSU, Florida State and Ole Miss.

The 6-foot-7 and 285-pound prospect confirmed his commitment news on X, tagging Lebby.

"Hail State🐶🐶! @Coach_Leb."

Tucker is the No. 10 recruit in Mississippi and the No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2026 class. He is currently the only blue-chip prospect in the Bulldogs' class.

With Emanuel Tucker's commitment, Mississippi State has seven pledges in the 2026 recruiting class, ranking No. 10 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 32 in the nation. The class features running back Jaeden Hill, wide receiver Jaiden Taylor, athlete Iverson McCoy, interior offensive lineman Jakobe Green, cornerback Camron Brown and wide receiver Camden Capehart.

The Bulldogs earlier lost commitments of two prospects: four-star wide receiver Kenny Darby and four-star running back Damarius Yates.

Emanuel Tucker opens up about his commitment to Mississippi State

Mississippi State got in-state prospect Emanuel Tucker over to Starkville multiple times last year and earned momentum in his recruitment since then. He has now become the fourth in-state commitment in the Bulldogs' 2026 class.

"I love their staff,” Tucker told On3. “It’s just like family there and why I picked them over Tennessee and LSU."

Phil Loadholt was hired as the new offensive line coach after the 2024 season and made Tucker a priority. Jeff Lebby also played a big role in the recruitment.

"I really appreciate the way that Mississippi State has been recruiting me ever since Coach Lebby showed up," Tucker told 247Sports. "When Coach Loadholt arrived, he immediately started showing me a lot of love. I really feel like he is going to be a coach who helps me develop and be able to make it on the next level."

Tucker is the second offensive lineman to commit to the Bulldogs' 2026 class, joining interior offensive lineman Jakobe Green, who announced his decision on Feb. 1. The school is also trending for offensive tackles like Grant Kitchens and Charles Humphrey.

