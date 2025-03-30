Jeffersonville stuns Fishers in OT thriller to claim 4A state title, snaps 43-game streak

On Sunday, the Jeffersonville Red Devils secured a stunning 67-66 overtime win against the Fishers Tigers. The Red Devils secured the 2024-25 IHSAA Class 4A Boys Basketball State Tournament after stunning the top-ranked Tigers.

The game tipped off at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana with 14,483 people as the Jeffersonville Red Devils ended the 43-game winning streak of their opponents.

The official X (formerly Twitter) page of Indiana High School Athletic Association Inc. posted the news:

"The Jeffersonville Red Devils finish as Class 4A Boys Basketball State Champions! This is their second boys basketball state title in school history (1993)! 🏆🏀"

Jeffersonville senior and Northwestern signee Tre Singleton finished the game with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, including the game-winning pass to Elijah Cheeks, who made the score 67-66 with 37 seconds remaining on the clock.

Coach Sherron Wilkerson, who was a part of the roster that won the State Championship in 1993, talked about the game with IndyStar.

“As a young man, I had some hurdles to get over,” Wilkerson said. “To be able to come back in this fashion … I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: It’s divine intervention. It’s God’s plan and I was the vessel.”

He also spoke about the team, his journey and how special it was to win the title as a coach.

“This group is special for a couple of different reasons,” Wilkerson continued. “But probably the most important reason is that they are Jeffersonville guys. I’ve been to Madison, been to Logansport and still consider myself part of those families. But to come back to your home family is something very special.”

Jeffersonville's path to the championship

On Mar. 22, the Red Devils defeated Mt. Vernon in the Semi-State Semifinals of the Class 4A State Championship, 63-59. They defeated Lawrence North 56-49 in the Semi-State Championship Round before winning the trophy against Fishers.

In the State Championship game, Tre Singleton shot 12-of-20 from the field and 2-of-3 from the 3-point line. He got some assistance from Michael Cooper, who scored 15 points while shooting 33.3% from the field, including one shot from beyond the arc.

“The game was a roller-coaster,” Cooper said. “But we dug in. And we finished it out.”

P.J. Douglas added eight points and four rebounds, while Shawn Boyd scored 11 points and converted all three of his shots from the deep.

