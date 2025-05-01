Jeremiah Smith hints big news as Ohio State battles for four-star WR in the Class of 2026

Ohio State has already ensured a mighty wide receiver room in the 2026 class with three committed players in the spot, including Chris Henry Jr., Jaeden Ricketts and Brock Boyd, who committed just two weeks ago.

While many fans might assume the Buckeyes are finished recruiting at that position for this cycle, Ryan Day is still pursuing another top target: four-star wideout Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

According to 247Sports, Dixon-Wyatt will announce his college decision on Sunday, from a final five of Ohio State, USC, Alabama, Oregon and Texas. Many see this as a tight race between Oregon and Ohio State, and OSU wide receiver Jeremiah Smith may have teased the Buckeyes' confidence with a cryptic emoji on X.

"🤫."

Smith played a key role in the Buckeyes' 2024 national title run, recording 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's considered the top wide receiver in college football heading into his sophomore year.

OSU may hold a slight advantage in Dixon-Wyatt’s recruitment, as he’s a high school teammate of Chris Henry Jr. at powerhouse Mater Dei (California), the MaxPreps National Champion.

However, in an interview last month with On3, Dixon-Wyatt named Oregon his current leader. If he chooses the Ducks or another program, the Buckeyes could pivot to other four-star options like Jalen Lott. They can also target four-star WR Jerquaden Guilford, who decommitted from Penn State in February.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt can be the next great Ohio State wide receiver

Ohio State has a history of producing top-tier NFL wide receivers, including stars like Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Terry McLaurin. Most recently, Emeka Egbuka was drafted 19th by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL draft.

OSU's potential for developing wide receivers under offensive coordinator Brian Hartline is only expected to increase, which is why Kayden Dixon-Wyatt remains high on the Buckeyes

“Their development stands out," the recruit said. "They get top receivers and get them to the NFL under coach Brian Hartline.”

Dixon-Wyatt visited Columbus on April 12 for the school's spring game. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 50 receptions for 693 yards and five touchdowns.

