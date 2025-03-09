Jeremiah Smith’s 2022 message resurfaces in Ohio State 2026 class target's response to rankings

Five-star wide receiver Ethan Feaster, also known as "Boobie," is among the top recruits in the 2026 class and a key target for Ohio State. The DeSoto High School (Texas) standout was initially part of the 2027 recruiting class but reclassified to 2026 last month.

Despite his exceptional athleticism, some recruiting services still rank Feaster as a four-star prospect. In response to this, on Friday he shared an X post from current Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith from 2022, which read:

"Never will I ever need a ranking to tell me how good I am or predict my future!!!"

Though Smith originally posted that statement in 2022, he later became the consensus No. 1 wide receiver in the 2024 class. Many consider him the best high school wide receiver prospect in at least a decade. He was also ranked No. 1 as a true freshman and went on to have the most magnificent freshman season for a wide receiver in college football history.

Meanwhile, Feaster is rated as a five-star by Rivals, which ranks him as the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2026 class and the No. 3 prospect in Texas. As a sophomore, he recorded 57 catches for 824 yards and 13 touchdowns. With his reclassification announcement, he will now directly play his senior season this year.

Feaster's athleticism has been on full display during 7-on-7 competitions, where he consistently separates from defenders and tracks the ball effectively downfield. If he continues developing at this pace, he could emerge as one of the most explosive receivers in the 2026 class or even the best wideout in the cycle.

Ohio State makes Ethan Feaster's top 12

Ethan Feaster has trimmed his list of finalists to 12 schools, with Ohio State among them. The other programs still in the mix include LSU, Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Miami, USC and SMU.

Given Ohio State’s strong track record of developing elite wide receivers and recent national championship victory, the Buckeyes have an advantage in Feaster’s recruitment.

However, Alabama appears to be the school to beat, as Feaster engaged with an X post this week, which suggests the Crimson Tide are leading for his commitment.

"God’s Plan !!!" Feaster wrote.

Feaster is also heavily considering Texas A&M, USC, Texas and LSU. Ohio State isn’t currently a priority for him, but Ryan Day and his staff could look to host him for a visit in hopes of improving their standing.

