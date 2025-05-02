John Calipari's 5-star Arkansas recruit Meleek Thomas wowed by OTE hooper Micah Tucker's dunk: "Keep going" 

Arkansas Razorbacks signee Meleek Thomas capped off an excellent high school career and will join John Calipari's team next season. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard was hyped about his former City Reapers teammate Micah Tucker's dunk.

In an Instagram reel shared by the official Instagram page of City Reapers, Tucker showed off two impressive one-hand dunks, skillful dribbling to create space in the paint, converted layups and knocked down 3-pointers.

"Tuck really does everything well🙌 @micahtuckerr," City Reapers captioned on Friday.

Thomas shared the reel on his Instagram story.

John Calipari's 5-star Arkansas recruit Meleek Thomas wowed by OTE hooper Micah Tucker's dunk display (Image: IG/meleek.thomas)

"@michahtuckerr by far Keep going," Thomas wrote.

Tucker played 20 games last season and averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks in 23.4 minutes per game. He also shot 51.4%, including 23.5% from beyond the arc.

One of his best performances came against South Carolina Gamecocks signee Eli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz on Feb. 2, where he scored 21 points on 57.1% shooting. He also grabbed four rebounds and dished out four assists in 32 minutes.

In the OTE Pokemon Playoffs, Tucker averaged 13.9 ppg, 4.6 apg, 2.6 rpg and 1.0 spg in 21.3 mpg while shooting 66.7%, including 30.0% from behind the 3-point line.

Meleek Thomas shares some of the best moments from his time at OTE

Meleek Thomas finished his high school senior year at OTE. He led his team to the finals of the Pokemon Playoffs; however, he failed to lift the trophy after a 4-0 series loss against Eli Ellis' YNG Dreamerz.

Thomas shared a carousel of images from his time with the City Reapers, along with a motivational caption.

"Can’t rush greatness. Accomplishing goals I’ve always prayed for and achieving the unthinkable, it really go to show you anything is possible regardless the circumstance. My journey is bigger then me I do it for my family, my city and the ones that look up to me so i’ll keep being the blueprint til god say it’s my time to drop the ball. High school was always smackin😂😂 I’ll never forget the memories and endless time in the gym. It’s time to go make history in the SEC❤️," Thomas wrote on March 16.

Thomas will be joined by Darius Acuff Jr. and Isaiah Sealy at Arkansas next season.

