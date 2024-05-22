John Calipari's Arkansas makes offer to 2026 college basketball prospect Brandon McCoy

Brandon McCoy is a standout 6-foot-4, 170-pound point guard from St. John Bosco in Bellflower, CA. He has quickly become one of the most coveted players in high school basketball as he enters his junior year.

Known for his exceptional skills, McCoy is the top prospect in the 2026 Rivals150. In a significant move, John Calipari has extended an offer to the highly talented McCoy.

This offer places Kentucky among the elite programs vying for his commitment. McCoy's burgeoning talent has attracted interest from prestigious programs like Arkansas, Kansas, North Carolina and Duke.

As of now, McCoy has received offers from numerous programs:

LSU Tigers

Mississippi State Bulldogs

Arkansas Razorbacks

San Diego State Aztecs

Tennessee Volunteers

Arizona Wildcats

Kansas Jayhawks

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

USC Trojans

Michigan Wolverines

California Golden Bears

Arizona State Sun Devils

Louisville Cardinals

Washington Huskies

UCLA Bruins

Oregon Ducks

Arizona State Sun Devils

Even though the timeline states that coaches can’t speak to possible players until mid-June, McCoy has already started reaching out to certain ones. They include Mick Cronin at UCLA, Andy Enfield with SMU and Damon Stoudamire at Georgia Tech.

Brandon McCoy emerges as top prospect in rising junior class

Brandon McCoy is a versatile two-way player who can score and make plays.

He's averaging 15.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 27.0 minutes per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. He's playing up a grade on the EYBL circuit for Arizona Unity 17U.

During the first live period of the spring, McCoy demonstrated his skills in Indianapolis during EYBL Session III in front of many high-major coaches. Looking back on the experience, McCoy told KSR:

"It means a lot. Being able to show what I can do is definitely a blessing, just knowing that the hard work I put in is paying off."

He emphasized his growth and leadership:

"I’ve wanted to show how much better I’ve gotten and prove that I’m ready for the next level."

When asked about how he reached this level of recognition, McCoy attributed it to his relentless work ethic:

"Just playing hard, man. Playing hard gets you paid, gets you to that next level, gets you to your dreams. That’s with everything, just working hard."

During the event, McCoy noted the presence of coaches from Michigan and Duke, among others. Following the session, Stanford extended an offer, joining USC, UCLA, Georgia Tech, San Diego State and Rutgers.