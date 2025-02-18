"Jokic 2.0": Hoops fans react to 6’11” center who shocked 5-star recruit AJ Dybantsa at the Real Grind Session 

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 and BYU signee was shocked by the Class of 2026 center Arafan Diané's performance during the Utah Prep vs Iowa United game in the Real Grind Session.

Diane dominated in the midrange and the paint. On Monday, SLAM HS uploaded some of his highlights on Instagram, where Dybantsa also talked about him.

"They made every middy. The dude made every middy," Dybantsa said.

Hoops fans enjoyed Diane's performance and took to the comments section to share their opinions, comparing him to 2023 NBA champion Nikola Jokic.

Hoops fans react to 6’11” center who shocked 5-star recruit AJ Dybantsa at the Real Grind Session (image credit: instagram/slam_hs)

"Jokic 2.0???" a fan commented.

"280 w a middy and he comfortable in dat paint. His game is gon keep developing, if he knock off sum pounds he gon be a problem," another fan commented.

"Got the potential to be another Tim Duncan," a fan wrote.

"Bro looks like Jokic," one fan said.

"His shot kinda looks like Jokic's," another fan wrote.

More fans joined in and compared him to other NBA players.

"His game look like Embiid🔥🔥," a fan commented.

"Zion mixed with Embiid," one fan wrote.

"Man who bro shoot like I can’t put my finger on it but bro shoot like someone on the nba lol," another fan said.

"Lamarcus Aldridge starter pack," a fan commented.

AJ Dybantsa scores 38 against Iowa United

After a 96-90 loss to Dream City Hoops where AJ Dybantsa recorded a double-double of 44 points and 13 rebounds, he scored 38 to lead his team to a 69-61 win against Iowa United.

"#1 ranked AJ Dybantsa just dropped 38 PTS in a win over Iowa United 🚨🔥 @aj.dybantsa @therealgrindsession," SLAM HS captioned on Feb. 9.

He also had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals, while JJ Mandaquit recorded 10 points, three rebounds, eight assists and one steal.

Dybantsa will be joined by Xavion Staton and Chamberlain Burgress at Kevin Young's BYU next season.

