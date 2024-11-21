Jonathan Smith's Michigan State to host four-star OT target for the Purdue game

Four-star offensive tackle Gregory Patrick from Portage Northern High School is one of the most promising players in Michigan in the 2026 class. He has been a priority target for in-state Michigan State Spartans, and he was in attendance for their home opener 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic on August 30.

On Friday night, Patrick will visit East Lansing again for Michigan State's matchup against Purdue.

Michigan State is one of nine schools still in the running for Patrick, who is also considering Alabama, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Penn State and Wisconsin.

Jonathan Smith's school (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) is on a three-game losing streak. The Spartans are also seeking their first commitment in the 2026 class. So, the program is desperate for a win against Purdue to gain some positive energy heading into the recruiting cycle.

Michigan State leads the race for Gregory Patrick's commitment

Besides being an in-state program, Michigan State also leads the race for Gregory Patrick's commitment, as he is also a legacy prospect. His father, Joseph Patrick, played under legendary coach Nick Saban in the 1990s.

Patrick also developed a great bond with Michigan State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik.

"We talked a lot, just about my season and about their season and what their gameplan looked like, just stuff like that," Patrick told SI following his season opener visit. "After the game we talked about how the offensive line needed some work to do and I could really help out in that aaspect.

These discussions seem to have greatly impacted Patrick, as according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, Michigan State is currently the leader in his recruitment with a 35.2% chance of securing his commitment.

Patrick revealed his potential commitment timeline, saying (via 247 Sports).

"I would, in the most ideal situation, get it done right before senior year starts heating up. I want to do big things my senior year."

Patrick ranks as the No. 24 interior offensive lineman and No. 186 prospect in the nation, according to ESPN. He is also listed as the No. 2 player in Michigan.

