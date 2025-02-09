Jonathan Smith's Michigan State receives commitment of four-star quarterback to the Class of 2026

Four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman committed to Michigan State's 2026 class on Friday night. The East Kentwood High School (Michigan) standout chose Jonathan Smith's program over programs like Mississippi, Ole Miss, Iowa State, Western Michigan, Duke, Cincinnati and Syracuse.

“I definitely think it felt right,” Coffman told On3 following his commitment. “I’ve been thinking about it since November when they offered. I’ve been thinking about that and praying on it and how I see myself fitting in there. I think we can do special things and that made me excited and made me want to get on board.”

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound prospect enjoyed a phenomenal junior season in 2024 by throwing for almost 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns with two interceptions. He completed 56.5% of his 184 passes while also running for 237 yards and scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Coffman is the No. 27 quarterback in the 2026 class, the No. 8 recruit in Michigan and the No. 423 prospect in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. His commitment was part of a big night for the Spartans, who also landed four-star tight end Edward Whiting just hours later.

With these additions, MSU now has three commitments in the 2026 cycle, joining three-star athlete Joey Caudill. It ranks No. 37 in the nation, a huge leap from the previous No. 50 spot.

Kayd Coffman raves about Michigan State's coaches

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer played big roles in Kayd Coffman's commitment to Michigan State.

“Definitely just the coaches, how I connected with them,” Coffman told On3 about the reason behind his commitment. “Definitely Coach Boyer. How I really connected with him on a junior day and how I feel I fit in there and them projecting me and developing me to the next level.”

Besides Lindgren and Boyer, Director of Player Personnel Sean Levy was instrumental in Coffman’s commitment. Coffman also has a connection to former Spartans quarterback Ryan Van Dyke, who serves as his trainer.

Michigan State signed three-star quarterback Leo Hannan two months ago, and current QB1 Aidan Chiles still has two years of eligibility remaining.

