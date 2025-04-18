Jordan Brand Classic 2025 girls rosters: Full list of top college prospects playing in the invitational ft. Jazzy Davidson, Aaliyah Chavez 

The 2025 edition of the Jordan Brand Classic, one of the most prestigious high school basketball games, will tip off on Monday, April 21. The game, which features some of the top high school basketball prospects, is named after the six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan.

Furthermore, Jordan Brand Classic started in 2002. It has seen some prominent names in the NBA, including six-time NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire, four-time NBA Champion LeBron James, two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant and LSU's Flau'jae Johnson, among others. However, the girls' game was introduced in 2015.

Let's have a look at the complete roster for the girls' game at Jordan Brand Classic.

2025 Jordan Brand Classic Rosters

#1 Jazzy Davidson

The No. 1-ranked player in the nation, according to ESPN's latest rankings, Jazzy Davidson will be ready for the Jordan Brand Classic after playing the McDonald's All-American Game on April 2 and the Nike Hoop Summit on April 12. She will join the USC Trojans next season.

#2 Sienna Betts

Sienna Betts will join her elder sister Lauren Betts at the UCLA Bruins next season. Ranked in the second spot nationally, Betts was also a part of the McDAAG and Nike Hoop Summit.

#3 Aaliyah Chavez

Aaliyah Chavez spent most of her senior year ranked in the first spot nationally. Chavez, who also played in both tournaments, will join the Oklahoma Sooners next season.

#4 Dee Alexander

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard from Purcell Marian will be joining Cincinnati after she considered offers from the LSU Tigers, Iowa Hawkeyes and UConn, among others.

#5 Nyla Brooks

Brooks is ranked at the 22nd spot nationally, sixth in the small forward position and first in Virginia, according to On3's Industry Rankings. She will join North Carolina next season.

#6 Divine Bourrage

One of the four LSU signees, Bourrage is ranked at the 10th spot nationally and first in Iowa. She also received offers from Illinois, Missouri and Florida, among others.

#7 Kaelyn Carroll

The No. 2-ranked power forward from Tabor Academy in the 2025 Class will be ready to play the Jordan Brand Classic and will join Kentucky next season.

#8 Zhen Craft

The 6-foot-2 small forward from Bishop McNamara committed to Georgia after considering offers from Virginia, Miami and Florida, among others.

#9 Jaliya Davis

Davis, the No. 5-ranked small forward in the 2025 Class, committed to the Kansas Jayhawks on Nov. 19. She also ranks at the 20th spot nationally and first in Kansas.

#10 Addie Deal

The No. 15-ranked player will join Caitlin Clark at the Iowa Hawkeyes next season. The Mater Dei Catholic shooting guard is also ranked sixth in her position and second in California.

#11 Alex Eschmeyer

The No. 1 center in the Class of 2025, Alex Eschmeyer, signed for the Stanford Cardinals on Oct. 12 last year.

#12 Kelis Fisher

The 5-foot-8 point guard will join UConn after finishing her high school basketball career at IMG Academy.

#13 Bella Hines

Hines is ranked at the 30th spot nationally, 11th in the point guard position and first in New Mexico. She will join Divine Bourrage at LSU next season.

#14 Zakiyah Johnson

Future teammates with Divine Bourrage and Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson, also signed for the Tigers on Nov. 3.

#15 Grace Knox

The final LSU signee in this list, Grace Knox, is ranked at the seventh spot nationally, second in the small forward position and first in California.

#16 Leah Macy

The Bethlehem Catholic small forward signed for Notre Dame on May 6 after receiving offers from Louisville, UConn and more.

#17 Agot Makeer

The Crestwood Prep small forward ranks in the fourth spot nationally. The 6-foot-1 small forward committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks on March 1 this year.

#18 Ayla McDowell

McDowell will join Makeer at the Gamecocks next season, after signing with them on Oct. 24.

#19 Aliyahna Morris

The No. 3 player in California is set to play at the Jordan Brand Classic. She signed for California on Oct. 20.

#20 Deniya Prawl

Deniya Prawl is ranked at the 12th spot nationally, third in the small forward position and first in Florida. She will join the Tennessee Volunteers next season.

#21 Emilee Skinner

The 6-foot-0 point guard, who ranks at the sixth spot nationally, signed for the Duke Blue Devils on Oct. 8.

#22 Jordan Speiser

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard from Lutheran of St. Charles County will join Kansas next season.

#23 Lara Somfai

Kelis Fisher's teammate at IMG Academy, Somfai, signed for the Stanford Cardinals on Oct. 13.

#24 Hailee Swain

The No. 8 recruit in the 2025 class will join Lara Somfai after she signed for Stanford on Sep. 22 in 2022.

#25 Nylah Wilson

The No. 2 combo guard decommitted from Auburn last month and will now consider offers from other colleges.

Which player are you most excited to see at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic?

