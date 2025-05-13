Julian Lewis' former teammate Dorian Barney shares snaps from his first official visit to Deion Sanders' Colorado (Photo)

Dorian Barney, a four-star cornerback from Carrollton High School, was in Colorado for his first official visit on Friday, per 247Sports. Colorado is home to Barney's former Carrollton teammate, Julian Lewis signed with the program during the early signing period after flipping from USC to the Buffs in November last year.

Barney received an offer from Colorado on January 19, 2024, and is currently sitting on offers from programs such as Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Penn State, Ohio State, Michigan, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, LSU, Miami and North Carolina.

The talented defenseman shared a few pictures of his visit to Colorado on his X account.

"First OV in the book, enjoyed it for sure!!" read the caption of the post.

The four-star defenseman is set to take multiple official visits in the upcoming weeks, according to 247Sports. Barney is scheduled for an OV to Penn State (May 16) and Georgia Tech (May 30) this month. He will follow up with visits to Texas A&M and Michigan in June.

Barney is ranked No.141 in the country and is the 18th-best player at his position in the Class of 2026, as per On3. He is also the 19th-best overall recruit from Georgia.

Dorian Barney has Texas A&M on his priority list

The Texas A&M Aggies extended an offer to the four-star cornerback Dorian Barney on January 31, 2024. Barney visited the Aggies in October during their win over the LSU Tigers.

He is high on the Aggies and has them on his priority list. According to On3, the Mike Elko-led side has the best odds of landing the four-star athlete. The recruiting website has given the program a 52.2% chance of acquiring Barney, followed by Alabama (38.5%).

He spoke about the program and his visit to Texas in an interview with On3 last year.

"The atmosphere was insane," Barney said, as per On3. "The fans were going crazy the whole game and the stadium rocking. I really liked how the coaches welcomed me too. How they kept communicating with me throughout the whole day stood out to me.

"I got to talk to coach Peterson, coach Elko and some other coaches. Their goal is to flip me they are going to Texas A&M is very high on my list and I think they will stay there too."

The Aggies' Class of 2026 is ranked No. 6 in the country, according to 247Sports. The program has landed six commitments and is poised to add more going forward.

