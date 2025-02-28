"Just destroy them": 5-star prospect Saniyah Hall shares feelings about facing opponents, speaks on JuJu Watkins fandom and more

While some analysts and experts wonder whether five-star junior Saniyah Hall deserves to be the top-ranked player from the Class of 2026, most do not dispute her abilities. The junior shooting guard sat down with event organizer Select Events Basketball and spoke about several topics, including her feelings while facing opponents and her fandom for JuJu Watkins.

"I am a scorer," Hall said about her game. "That's just like my main focus. But I also want to win. I can work on offense, I can do defense. I just have the whole package."

Speaking about her mindset while facing opponents, the high school hoops star said:

"To just kill. To just destroy them. (To) play my best game and just think of all the things my parents have said to me, that help me."

"Kyrie (Irving) really inspires me," she said while speaking about her idols. "I've been watching Kyrie since I was little, on TV. I went to one of his games. I touched his hand. He just motivates me to do things just like him. Him and JuJu Watkins. JuJu Watkins is a star. So she's tough."

Hall was asked about her mindset when she's on the court and how she handles the competition that she has with some of her peers in the basketball world.

"I think just getting that job done, that's what we really take pride in, doing what we need to do, and taking care of business," the junior said. "I think that's very important. But off the court, you know, we're good friends, so I think that really ties into the game. I feel like competition when we play like really good teams, I feel like they bring out the best in me."

Saniyah Hall ultimately wants to play in the WNBA

While she is a junior, Saniyah Hall already has several schools recruiting her, including Ohio State, Florida State, and USC. The Montverde Academy star admitted that her ultimate goal is to get to the WNBA. She also spoke about how she wanted to play at the highest level in college.

"I want to play at the highest level when I go to college, like I want to play for a good team," Hall said. "You know, I want to have a coach that's there to support me."

The 5-star hooper then spoke about her WNBA ambitions and said:

"I want to make it to the WNBA, and I just want to show the world what I can do."

Sports portals are divided over who the No. 1-ranked player in the Class of 2026 is. While some sites have Saniyah Hall on top of their list, others argue that Kate Harping deserves the top spot, and some portals think that it is Jerzy Robinson who deserves top billing.

