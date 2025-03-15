Norfolk State football coach Michael Vick has extended an offer to Donovan McNabb Jr., son of his former teammate at the Philadelphia Eagles. Fans have reacted to the offer differently, especially on social media platforms like Instagram.

An Instagram user asked rhetorically if Vick is just dishing out offers without any method to it.

“Just givin out offers huh?”

Some other commenters expressed the opinion that the younger McNabb is riding off his dad’s reputation, rather than his talent and ability.

“It’s the name that is getting the attention but he should develop into something good.”

In a similar vein, another fan also wrote,

“That’s what happens when ya dad has value.”

Another fan justified the influence the elder McNabb might have had in his son receiving the offer.

“Lol people listing stats like we are still surprised at how an NFL superstar’s kid is getting offers… if you had a job opening, would you spend money looking to fill that opening or go to people you already know…”

A few fans ruled out the notion that the offer was based solely on the relationship between Vick and McNabb Sr.

“The offers are probably based more off camps than these stats.”

Meanwhile, some fans are reflecting on how time has passed since Vick and McNabb both played for the Eagles and now.

“Damn, I feel old as hell I didn’t even know that man had a son.”

Reactions to Donovan McNabb's offer from Michael Vick

Donovan McNabb Jr.’s college prospects and father’s legacy

Donovan McNabb Jr. is a wide receiver prospect out of Brophy College Preparatory in Phoenix, Arizona. As a junior in 2024, he had nine receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown. Following his sophomore season, he has received the attention of several programs, translating into a handful of scholarship offers.

He has received offers from Arizona, Southern Miss, Sacramento State, Florida Atlantic, Minnesota, and Syracuse, where his father went to college. A prospect of the 2027 class, McNabb Jr. stands at 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds.

The elder McNabb attended Syracuse, where he was a two-sport athlete, playing football and basketball. He was a first-round pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, getting drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was with the Eagles until 2009 when Vick joined the outfit. They spent one season together as teammates.

