"Just going around a little bit": 5-star Ohio State commit Jamier Brown addresses flip rumors

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline extended an offer to five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown during the summer following Brown's freshman year. The Wayne High School (Ohio) standout later committed to the Buckeyes in November, becoming their first pledge in the 2027 recruiting class.

After committing to Ryan Day's program early, Brown visited other schools this spring, including Notre Dame. It sparked a rumor about a potential flip, but he smashed it.

“I’m just basically kind of enjoying my recruitment even though I’m committed," Brown told On3 on Tuesday. "I’m locked in. So nobody has to worry, I’m just going around a little bit.”

Hailing from just about an hour outside of Columbus, Brown has made multiple trips back to Ohio State since his commitment and continues to feel welcomed each time.

A key factor in his decision is Hartline's proven track record with wide receivers. Most recently, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Emeka Egbuka in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, marking the fifth OSU receiver to go in the first round over the past four drafts.

“Coach Hartline is a great coach, coach Day is a great coach," Brown told Eleven Warriors. "Great people. Ohio State, it’s just lovely there, they’ve got a lot of great people and it’s a great environment. Hartline wants to see me just get better each and every day. He has a great connection with me and he’s loved talking to my family.”

As of now, there is no indication Brown plans to decommit from Ohio State. However, with two more high school seasons ahead, there remains time for things to evolve.

Jamier Brown shares what potential he brings to Ohio State

As a sophomore in the 2024 season, Jamier Brown had 63 receptions for 1,035 yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games. In an interview with Eleven Warriors, he shared what he brings to Ohio State.

“I’m a great leader and I bring fire to everybody," Brown said. "I hype everybody up. I’m a great teammate, I’ll do whatever my team needs. So that’s what the coaches are going to get out of me. I’m an all-around player. That’s what I do. I make plays for my team, wherever my team needs me, that’s where I’m going to go.”

Brown is the No. 5 recruit in the nation and the No. 1 recruit in Ohio. The Buckeyes also have four-star quarterback Brady Edmunds committed to the 2027 class.

