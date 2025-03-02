“Just like we said”: 5-star Jason Crowe Jr. hypes up Tajh Ariza following Championship win over Alijah Arenas’ Chatsworth 

Jason Crowe Jr., son of former NBA player Jason Crowe, enjoyed Tajh Ariza's and Inglewood's win in the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championship.

Ariza, who lifted the championship against three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas' son, Alijah Arenas, took to Instagram to share some pictures of him lifting the trophy, taking a free throw and more. Crowe Jr., a 6-foot-2 shooting guard, reshared the post on his IG story:

5-star Jason Crowe Jr. hypes up Tajh Ariza following Championship win over Alijah Arenas’ Chatsworth (Image: IG/jasoncrowejr)

"@tajhariza jus like we said slime," Crowe Jr. captioned his story.

Son of the 2009 NBA Champ Trevor Ariza. Tajh Ariza led his team to its 16th City Section boys' basketball title at the 2025 CIF LA City Section Boys' Basketball Championships. He recorded a double-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to lead Westchester to a 65-55 win against Chatsworth on Friday.

The USC commit also displayed a stellar scoring display as he finished with 31 points, however, it was not enough for the Chancellors.

On the other hand, Jason Crowe Jr., a five-star recruit, has led Inglewood High School to a 26-7 overall record and an unbeaten 7-0 record in the California Southern Section Ocean Basketball League, where they sit above Santa Monica, Leuzinger and Culver City.

In the 2025 CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships, Inglewood grabbed an 80-69 win against Westlake but was knocked out in the second round after a tight 71-69 loss on Feb. 14.

Last season, in his sophomore year, Jason Crowe Jr. played 29 matches and posted averages of 37.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 3.9 steals and 0.2 blocks per game. He averaged 36.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 5.4 apg, 3.5 spg and 0.5 bpg in 36 games in his freshman season.

Which college has the highest chance of landing Jason Crowe Jr.?

The Class of 2026 recruit has received interest from 15 programs across the country. These include Kentucky, Alabama, California State University- Northridge, New Mexico State, California State University- Long Beach and USC, among others.

However, according to On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine, the Trojans lead the race to land the 6-foot-2 shooting guard with a 54.7% probability. They are followed by UCLA with a 4.3% chance and California State University- Long Beach with a 3.7% prediction.

Other colleges, including Georgia Tech, New Mexico State, have a 3.1% chance of landing Crowe. Which program will Jason Crowe Jr. choose?

