"Just shows that they're not talking": Five-star OT Felix Ojo gets real about Ohio State's recruiting efforts

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo has received more than 40 offers from college programs to date. Ryan Day and the rest of the Ohio State coaching staff, including offensive line coach Tyler Bowen, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, are in daily communication with Ojo.

"That means a lot for me and my family," Ojo told On3 on Friday. "Just shows that they're not talking. They're actually putting their actions towards it, putting their actions towards recruiting me."

Ohio State's success in the 2025 NFL draft, with two offensive linemen taken in the first round, has grabbed the attention of top recruits like Ojo, and he is excited about what the program offers.

"What excites me about the Buckeyes is the opportunity to play early and the family atmosphere of the program,” Ojo told Letterman Row earlier this month. "They compare pretty high, and I feel I would fit in well with the team and coaches.”

Ojo trimmed his list of programs down to eight schools, and Ohio State made the cut, alongside Texas, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Florida, Georgia and Ole Miss. The Buckeyes already have an offensive tackle commit in the 2026 class in four-star prospect Sam Greer.

Felix Ojo praises his own athleticism

Felix Ojo possesses all the qualities college coaches seek in an offensive tackle, and he consistently proved his top-tier talent at prestigious camps like the UA Next Camp in Dallas and the U.S. Navy All-American Bowl.

Ojo is the No. 1 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also a multi-sport athlete, having played for a state-ranked basketball team and competed in track and field as a thrower.

The 6-foot-6, 274-pound offensive tackle is only 16 years old and won’t turn 17 until just before his senior year, which is a sign that he still has physical growth ahead. Ojo is confident in his abilities and not shy about highlighting his age as a factor that makes his achievements even more impressive.

"Let’s not forget this… and doing this as one of the youngest if not the youngest recruit in class of 2026 since I’m 16," Ojo tweeted in December, referencing a post from when he faced top Texas talents like Colin Simmons, Jahkeem Stewart, KJ Ford and Elijah Barnes.

Felix Ojo is also the No. 3 offensive tackle in the 2026 class and the No. 4 recruit in the nation.

