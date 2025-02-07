“Just a straight-up better NIL package”: CFB insider highlights how Texas flipped 5-star DL Justus Terry from Georgia

Five-star signee Justus Terry has been flashed in the news after On3's Chad Simmons alleged that Terry flipped to the Longhorns for the money factor. Terry was committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since January 2023 but flipped to Southern California in March. Three months down the line, he decommitted from the Trojans after visits to Georgia and Florida state.

In December 2024, during the early signing period, he officially inked the deal with the Texas Longhorns.

On Wednesday, On3's analyst Chad Simmons issued a statement regarding Justus Terry's flip to Texas and alleged that money played a factor in Terry's Longhorns' commitment.

" I don't know how else to say it — just a straight-up better NIL package," Simmons stated. "Texas got involved in the fall, communication picked up in the summer and they got him on campus for an official visit."

"Texas’ success on the field, building guys in the trenches and him seeing a guy like Colin Simmons as a true freshman make the impact he did this year. And them being back-to-back Playoff contenders the last two years," he added.

The following day, Terry responded to Chad Simmons' comment and addressed the speculations about his decision to switch in the college football circuit.

"People say anything when you don't give them details on why you made your decision. That's the only thing people can think about NIL," Terry stated.

Justus Terry speaks about his Texas commitment

On Dec. 6 Justus Terry made his commitment to Texas in the early signing period and entered the Longhorns roster.

"Being from Georgia, it felt like I was in a box. Now I just wanted to step outside the box, expand my life. Meet new people, make connections, just do whatever God leads me to. Just walking the path, taking it step by step," Justus Terry said as per 247Sports.

Terry also praised the Texas coaches and hinted at Coach Baker and Coach Gilbert's mentorship for his commitment.

"Coach Gilbert, he's got a motor," Terry said. "He never stops, no matter what. You cannot pick up the phone and he's still going to call. No strings attached. He just wants me to be the best I can," Terry said.

"Coach Baker, a great coach. It comes down to technique. He wants you to have the best technique. Strike, get off the ball, a lot of things like that. You pay attention to smaller details," he added.

In his sophomore year at Manchester High, Terry played 10 games with a score of 10 Y/G(per MaxPreps). Moreover, he registered 38 tackles and four sacks alongside three receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown( per On3). Moving onto his junior year, he played 12 games, 22 rushes and 10 receptions with a score of 2.2 Y/G(MaxPreps).

Terry has earned four MaxPreps Player of the Game awards during his high school football career, winning three trophies in 2023 and one in 2022, per MaxPreps. Moreover, he has earned the third spot in the On3's 2025 top 10 defensive linemen in the On300 rankings, featuring alongside Elijah Griffin and Isaiah Campbell, among others.

