  • Kaleena Smith gets featured as the only sophomore for elite high school honor featuring top prospects like Aaliyah Chavez and Sienna Betts

By Nishant
Modified Feb 12, 2025 10:50 GMT
Harvard-Westlake Invitational: Ontario Christian v St. Joseph
Harvard-Westlake Invitational: Ontario Christian v St. Joseph's - Source: Getty

No. 1 prospect, Kaleena Smith, added another major achievement to her already stellar resume. The Ontario Christian standout has been named a semifinalist for the 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year Trophy, making her the only sophomore on the list.

Her school’s athletics Instagram page shared the news on Tuesday, posting:

“Kaleena Smith is a semifinalist for the Naismith Trophy—Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year.”
Smith joins an elite group of semifinalists, including Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson, Addison Deal, Oliviyah Edwards, Saniyah Hall, Kate Harpring, Mia Pauldo and Jerzy Robinson.

This is just the latest honor for Smith, who was also nominated for the prestigious Gatorade Player of the Year award in January. Her resume includes a spot on the 2024 USA Women’s U17 National Team and the 2023-24 MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year award.

What makes her rise even more remarkable is that she defies the traditional build of a top recruit. At just 5-foot-6 and a 5-foot-4 wingspan, Smith is significantly shorter than most No. 1 recruits. According to ESPN HoopGurlz, no top-ranked recruit has been under 5-foot-10 in the last 20 years, which makes her dominance even more special.

"So inspirational": Hoops fans react to James Harden gifting 5-star prospect Kaleena Smith with his signature Adidas shoes

Ranked No. 1 in the 2027 class by 247Sports and ESPN, she’s averaging an incredible 23.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game in the 2024-25 campaign.

Apart from her on-court success, Smith is also stealing the spotlight off the court. In November 2023, she became Adidas’ first women’s basketball NIL signee, securing a multi-year shoe deal.

Hall of Fame coach eyeing Kaleena Smith for her commitment

Kaleena Smith is a generational talent who's on the radars of several elite college basketball programs.

UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma is one of them. Auriemma was present during the Hoophall Classics in Springfield, Massachusetts, during Ontario Christian (California) vs. Christ the King (New York) to witness Smith's skills on the court.

The rising star didn't disappoint, as she stashed 26 points, 12 assists and five steals, earning the MVP title and leading her team to an 87-75 victory. The young point guard also made an unofficial visit to the Huskies’s campus in January, fueling speculation that UConn is on her priority college list.

Edited by Bhargav
