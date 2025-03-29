The April U.S.A. Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Minicamp announced the participation of 45 athletes, including some big names from the 2026 class, such as Kaleena Smith and Kate Harpring.

The Basketball Junior National Team declared the 45-name squad on X.

"45 athletes from the high school graduating classes of 2026-29 will participate in the women's #USABJNT minicamp April 4-6 in Tampa!" The caption read.

Kaleena Smith, Kate Harpring and 3 notable high school hoopers attending the U.S.A. Women's Jr. National team minicamp

#5 Brihanna Crittendon

Riverdale Ridge junior Brihanna Crittendon ranks ninth nationally, fourth in the small forward position and first in Colorado (per On3). She already holds offers from programs including Washington, Oregon State, Oregon, NC State and Tennessee, among others.

Crittendon averaged 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest in 23 games this season.

#4 Autumn Fleary

After sitting on offers from Boston College, UNC, Notre Dame and Arizona, among others, the No. 13 recruit has already taken unofficial visits to Duke, North Carolina and Maryland. She also ranks second in the point guard position and first in Maryland.

Fleary averaged 14.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.5 apg and 1.0 spg per match in 30 games this season.

#3 Olivia Jones

The Long Island Lutheran junior ranks at the 21st spot nationally, fourth in the shooting guard position and third in New York. She led her school to the 2024-25 IHSAA Class 4A Girls Basketball State Tournament after a 59–21 win against Mt. Vernon.

In three seasons for Pendleton Heights High School, Jones has played 76 matches and averaged 7.1 ppg, 2.8 apg, 4.7 rpg, 2.0 spg and 0.4 bpg.

#2 Kaleena Smith

The No. 1 sophomore in the country, Kaleena Smith, won the CIF Southern Section All CIF-SS Open Division Player of the Year and was named in the MaxPreps 2024-25 Girls Basketball National Player of the Year watchlist.

In two seasons for Ontario Christian, Kaleena Smith played 65 games and averaged 29.1 ppg, 7.3 apg, 3.2 rpg, 4.3 spg and 0.5 bpg.

#1 Kate Harpring

Marist High School junior Kate Harpring ranks second in the Class of 2026. With offers from Georgia Tech, Georgia, Alabama, Iowa and Maryland, among others, she has taken unofficial visits to six programs.

Harpring led her school to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Georgia Girls State Basketball Tournament: GHSA. However, Cartersville beat them 51–34.

Plenty of other players from the Classes of 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029 were also named in the squad. These included Addison Bjorn and Trinity Jones from the 2026 class; Jazman Bailey and Nation Williams from the 2027 class; Makynli Bacon and Love Lei Best from the 2028 class; and Jayden McClain and Carib Morris from the 2029 class.

